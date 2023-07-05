Arnold Schwarzenegger Channels Uncle Sam in July 4th Post

Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes everyone a happy Fourth of July in a new social media post. Fans of the former Terminator actor and Governor of California are already aware that Schwarzenegger's first-ever series, FUBAR, has already debuted on Netflix. The reception to FUBAR appears to be a warm one, and Netflix has already confirmed FUBAR will be getting a second season. To celebrate America's Independence Day, Schwarzenegger dressed up in Uncle Sam's red-white-and-blue to encourage everybody to put their phones down and spend some much-needed time with their loved ones by a grill.

"Happy 4th of July! I was born in Austria, but I am Made in America," Arnold Schwarzenegger said in an Instagram post. "Consider this your official reminder: put your phone down, turn off the social media, get outside, BBQ, and spend some time with your friends and family."

The Instagram photo finds Schwarzenegger wearing a hat and jacket combo while standing next to a statue of a hulking bear standing on its hind legs. Schwarzenegger also has some spiffy shades and a white beard growing on his face.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes His Co-Stars To FUBAR

Working with a legend can be an adjustment. Aparna Brielle couldn't believe the opportunity she got to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger on FUBAR. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to her about comparing biceps with the Terminator star.

"Yeah, well, no. First of all, unlike Arnold, I need to get my fitness in check because I am so not. I was playing video games in my off time," She joked about the comparison But no, I think the moment, funnily enough, that I feel like Arnold made me feel like part of the family was when we were shooting the scene all day long, I had a ton of verbiage I had to say, and then we came back from lunch and they added one word for me and it's a whole paragraph and I couldn't do it."

She continued, "I kept messing up. I was tired after lunch and I kept saying the wrong word, getting Spoonerism, and it was so bad. And I was like, 'This is the worst, worst acting I've ever done.' And Arnold was cracking up at my pain. Then, he patted me on the back and he was like, 'You're part of the team now.'"