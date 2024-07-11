Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti Says “The Torch Has Been Passed” to DC Studios

The DC franchise has transformed in a few massive ways over the past decade, with various live-action adaptations coming to light over the years. One effort that found a unique bit of success was The CW’s “Arrowverse” of interconnected DC shows, which ran for several years and spanned massive crossovers. Over the past few years, every Arrowverse series has wrapped up its run — and one of the saga’s primary producers, Greg Berlanti, is looking back on the experience. In a recent interview with Deadline, Berlanti reflected on the grand experiment that the Arrowverse became, while acknowledging that the larger DC franchise is now in great hands with DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“It was a moment in time for me, and one plan, the size and the scope of which we were altogether able to achieve,” Berlanti explained. “The closeness that I had with many of the actors, and still have, and other writers and directors and the family that we built over that time. And the opportunity where every year we were doing these big crossover episodes and all the different showrunners would come in from all the different shows. To create in that way was such a joy and incredibly challenging. But it is nothing I would try and replicate again at this moment. That felt very singular. I love Warner Bros. I wish them all the best with these amazing characters. We had a credo that I would say to everybody all the time, which is, we’re so lucky to have these characters. Let’s return them to the shelf more valuable than when we took them off. It was very much about that, and trying to build a world and a place where everybody who loved them as much as we did could come and tell stories. Now I think it’s time for new; the torch has been passed beautifully, and I’m really excited by all they’re doing there now.”

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate will include 2025’s Superman, 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will also include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Reports have indicated that a live-action Teen Titans movie and an animated Jurassic League movie are in the works at DC Studios, although neither have been publicly confirmed.