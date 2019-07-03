Laugh-In and Voice Actor Arte Johnson Dies at 90

Arte Johnson, a prolific actor whose work included Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and Love at First Bite, has passed away at the age of 90. Johnson’s family announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the actor died on Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His cause of death was reportedly heart failure, after a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer.

Johnson’s most iconic Laugh-In appearances included his role as Wolfgang, the former German stormtrooper known for his catchphrase of “verry interesting”. He also was known for playing Tyrone F. Horneigh on the series, an old man who harasses Gladys (Ruth Buzzi) on a park bench. The actor ultimately earned an Emmy for his work on the show.

Johnson was born in 1929 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. His first step into the business came when he impulsively stepped into an audition line, and was ultimately cast as a 65-year-old Frenchman in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

From there, Johnson began a prolific film and television career that included It’s Always Jan, Bewitched, and the Twilight Zone episode “The Whole Truth”. He also appeared in the Lost in Space episode “Princess of Space”, and “The Flip-Side of Satan” episode of Night Gallery.

After Laugh-In, Johnson made appearances on Match Game, The Gong Show, and Wheel of Fortune. His career as a voice actor included Misterjaw on The Pink Panther Laugh-and-a-Hal-Hour-and-a-Half Show, Devil Smurf on The Smurfs, Newt on Animaniacs, and Dr. Ludwig Von Strangebuck and Count Ray on Ducktales. He also lent his voice to more than 80 audiobook recordings.

Before retiring from acting in 2006, Johnson’s final role was voicing Virman Vundabar in the 2005 Justice League Unlimited episode “The Ties That Bind”.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Gisela, as well as his brother and Laugh-In co-star Coslough Johnson. Donations in his name can be made to Actors & Others for Animals.