Arya Stark Actress Maisie Williams Opens Up Over THAT Shocking ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene

In just two episodes, the final season of Game of Thrones has had no shortage of shocking and surprising scenes. But the second episode, called “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” included one major moment for Arya Stark and Gendry (the Baratheon bastard) that fans cannot stop talking about. And it’s one that HBO tipped off on their social media channel when tweeting about Arya being 18 years old. Very subtle!

But Arya didn’t want to spend what could possibly be her last night alive with a miserable jerk like the Hound, so she instead found Gendry in his forge and got down to the business of love making. A girl has a name, and she also has desires.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya on the show, was excited to tackle the scene. But she didn’t know about it until her friend and co-star, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner, told her to read the script.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?’” Turner told Entertainment Weekly. “And she’s like, ‘I’m midway though episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”

Added Williams, “Sophie said, ‘Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first.’ So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season.

“At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!”

Williams realized they weren’t joking around when the time came for the table read.

“I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things,” she said.

But there were questions that needed to be addressed for this scene. After all, Williams was 11 when she first started working on this show, and has since grown up on camera with Game of Thrones fans watching over the last decade. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gave her the decision to decide how would tackle it.

“David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” Williams said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…”

The actress opened up about what it meant for Arya’s growth in the face of a major battle, and how the killing machine has started to embrace her humanity more than before.

“It was really interesting because it’s a very human relationship for Arya,” Williams said. “This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. David and Dan were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today.’ So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season continues next Sunday on HBO TV.