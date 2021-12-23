Audiences Have Spent Millions Of Minutes Watching This New #1 Netflix Series

Audiences have spent literal millions of minutes watching the new #1 show on Netflix right now: The Witcher season 2. The book series-turned-video game series-turned hit TV series is back just in time for the Christmas holiday – and viewers certainly seem glad for the return! The Witcher stars Superman actor Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a magically-powered warrior that belongs to the guild of monster hunters known as Witchers. Based on feedback from critics and fans alike, The Witcher has made some significant improvements in both its visual and narrative storytelling, officially crowing it as the pop-culture successor to HBO”s Game of Thrones.

According to Top 10 Netflix, The Witcher Season 2 and Season 2 have occupied the no. 1 and no. 2 spots (respectively) on this week’s top 10 list. In just its first week, The Witcher Season 2 has reportedly had over 142 million hours; The Witcher Season 1 has racked up over 49 million hours of viewing time. In comparing those figures: even being a few years old, The Witcher season 1 was viewed more the double the amount of time as the no. 3 piece of content, which was DC’s Titans Season 3 (23.8M hours). Lost In Space‘s Final Season pulled in 19M hours, and it was the big final “event” run of a somewhat popular series.

That’s all to say: The Witcher has arrived.

Here’s what ComicBook Nation Podcast host Matthew Aguilar had to say in his official review of The Witcher Season 2:

It improves upon the foundation set by the first season in almost every conceivable way, moving away from less effective elements and leaning into others that enrich the experience ten-fold. The cast feels settled into their roles but, thankfully, expands upon their characters throughout the season, especially in the case of Geralt, Ciri, and Triss. While there are some changes from the books that will draw some attention, there are other moments that feel as if they stepped directly out of them to balance it out, and it all leads to an amazing season of television that no Witcher fan should miss… Many of the new additions manage to flesh out the world and its mythology even more, and as for the core four, they embrace their characters in new ways by delving into their humanity, their vulnerabilities, and their fear. The result is a season of can’t-miss television, and it’s a season that should delight any fan of the franchise.

The Witcher Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.