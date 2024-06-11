Baby Reindeer Joins Netflix's All-Time Top 10 TV Shows

Netflix has another hit on its hands with the recently released stalker thriller Baby Reindeer. While it didn't have a ton of publicity ahead of its launch earlier this year, Baby Reindeer relied heavily on word-of-mouth, and endorsements from major entertainment figures like Stephen King, to amass a big following over its first couple of months on Netflix. In fact, the show grew popular enough that it now stands as one of the 10 biggest English-language originals in Netflix history.

Tuesday's new Netflix Top 10 newsletter shows a shakeup in the all-time TV charts, as Baby Reindeer has taken the 10th overall spot from the first season of The Witcher. The series racked up more than 335 million hours viewed in its first 91 days on Netflix.

The one thing to remember, however, is that the Netflix Top 10 is not sorted by overall viewership, so Baby Reindeer has less than half of the viewership hours of the next highest finisher (Bridgerton Season 2). Netflix ranks these lists based on the "views" metric, which takes the overall viewership and divides it by the length of the movie or TV season.

Baby Reindeer has 84.5 million views, despite its overall viewership being drastically less than some others on the list, because it's a much shorter season than its peers. The series takes less than four hours to complete, while other seasons take eight or more. Stranger Things 4 runs more than 13 hours, which is actually the reason it isn't in first place on the Top 10.

All that to say, Baby Reindeer had some serious staying power in its first few months on Netflix, as it was a staple of he daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for a number of weeks. It was only recently, with the arrival of a few new TV seasons, that Baby Reindeer dropped off the daily list altogether.

You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!