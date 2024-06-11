Baby Reindeer Joins Netflix's All-Time Top 10 TV Shows
Recent miniseries Baby Reindeer has become a massive hit for Netflix.
Netflix has another hit on its hands with the recently released stalker thriller Baby Reindeer. While it didn't have a ton of publicity ahead of its launch earlier this year, Baby Reindeer relied heavily on word-of-mouth, and endorsements from major entertainment figures like Stephen King, to amass a big following over its first couple of months on Netflix. In fact, the show grew popular enough that it now stands as one of the 10 biggest English-language originals in Netflix history.
Tuesday's new Netflix Top 10 newsletter shows a shakeup in the all-time TV charts, as Baby Reindeer has taken the 10th overall spot from the first season of The Witcher. The series racked up more than 335 million hours viewed in its first 91 days on Netflix.
The one thing to remember, however, is that the Netflix Top 10 is not sorted by overall viewership, so Baby Reindeer has less than half of the viewership hours of the next highest finisher (Bridgerton Season 2). Netflix ranks these lists based on the "views" metric, which takes the overall viewership and divides it by the length of the movie or TV season.
Baby Reindeer has 84.5 million views, despite its overall viewership being drastically less than some others on the list, because it's a much shorter season than its peers. The series takes less than four hours to complete, while other seasons take eight or more. Stranger Things 4 runs more than 13 hours, which is actually the reason it isn't in first place on the Top 10.
All that to say, Baby Reindeer had some serious staying power in its first few months on Netflix, as it was a staple of he daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for a number of weeks. It was only recently, with the arrival of a few new TV seasons, that Baby Reindeer dropped off the daily list altogether.
You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Perfect Match
"To stay in this game, single men and women must match with the partner who's perfect for them — at least, until someone better comes along."
2. Your Honor
"Bryan Cranston stars as a judge desperate to protect his son in this gripping drama produced by the creators of The Good Wife and Evil."
3. Sweet Tooth
"With a reluctant protector he calls Big Man by his side, lovable deer-boy hybrid Gus ventures into a dangerous world to find answers about his family."
4. Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn
"In this rollicking stand-up special, comedian Jo Koy talks about negative people, mumble rap, dating mishaps and why kids today have it so good."
5. Dancing for the Devil
"Young social media influencers signed to a management company that promised them fame — for a price. This docuseries explores the 7M Films controversy."
6. Bridgerton
"This period drama set in Regency Longdon returns with a sweeping new love story as romance blooms between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton."
7. Eric
"A tenacious cop enters the dark underbelly of '80s New York to track down two missing children, and finds a Big Apple that's rotten to its core."
8. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
"This in-depth docuseries explores Adolf Hitler's rise and fall from power and the top Nazi officials who faced justice at the historic Nuremberg trials."
9. Geek Girl
"Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out."
10. Heirarchy
"The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world."