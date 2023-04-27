Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Has Been Found

Jackass star Bam Margera has been found by authorities. This week, an arrest warrant was issued for the former professional skateboarder by the Pennsylvania State Police. Of more importance is his absence scared his family as Margera's behavior has become increasingly erratic as a result of alcohol abuse issues and a mental health crisis. In Chester County, The Morning Call reports that authorities arraigned the Viva La Bam star on Thursday morning. Magisterial District Judge Albert Iacoccoa of Kennet Square presided over the proceedings. Margera has legal representation and his bail was set, along with a preliminary date for a hearing based on assault charges.

The incident that kicked off this most recent trouble involved Bam's younger brother Jess. Police responded to a call after an altercation was reported at his home in Pocopson. Margera was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and four counts of terroristic threats and summary harassment. His mother, April Margera gave a phone interview to The Morning Call pleading for help for Bam. "We don't know where he is," Margera told the outlet Monday when asked about her son. "He is just struggling with so many layers of issues. But I don't want to say anything more that might jeopardize him getting help… I'm sorry."

Bam Margera's Tumultous Recent History

Margera has had a rough go of it lately. He survived a life-threatening bout with Covid-19, and he missed out on Jackass 4's runaway success. So, it's been a lot between that and the stints in rehab. The skateboarder talked to his friend about his hospital ordeal on on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. Did not know that I had gnarly COVID, my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," The Jackass star said.

Margera continued, "(I) couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. So I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours, they're like 'dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own so we had to put it in.' So I I spent eight days in there and dude when they took that tube out I felt like I s**ked on Darth Vader's d**k. I had to sip one tea and lozenges all the live long day."

