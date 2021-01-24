Batwoman "Bat Girl Magic!" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bat Girl Magic!" the upcoming third episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode, which is set to air on Sunday, January 31st, will see Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) get a new suit for her crimefighting adventures even as she runs into some of the challenges of her double life. While fans have gotten to see the new Batsuit in various promotional materials for the series, this is the first episode in which it will appear in action. The episode will also see Victor Zsaz make his Batwoman debut "slashing his way through the city streets".

The new Batsuit is something that received a positive reception when first unveiled ahead of Season 2. Leslie herself recently spoke about that new suit during a press conference, teasing that the new suit will bring some significant new elements to Ryan's story as well as the overall legacy of the Batfamily.

"I felt a shift in myself and my ownership of the character in Ryan's battle," Leslie revealed. "The first two episodes, or the first two-and-a-half, you feel like you're walking in someone else's shoes. Red hair, a red wig -- that doesn't even look good on me and my complexion. You feel like it's not you, you're not comfortable. Before we actually started shooting, [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] had already told me that we were going to design a different suit for Ryan, but it would have to kind of develop naturally. So I started to be fitted for my new suit while filming in the previous suit. It was weird because I was playing in one suit, knowing that this other suit was getting made. But once that suit was made, I remember the first time I tried it on in the fitting. It just felt like 'This is it.' ...It's scary, but it's super-exciting."

"And at the end of the day, the suit represents a legacy," Leslie continued. "It's not that only one person can wear the suit -- if you look back in old Batman comics and adaptations, [that was the case] with bat-suits past as well when Bruce Wayne went missing. There's nothing to say that it cannot leave the Wayne family. I think that at the end of the day, it's not about the last name. It's about the character of the person. It's about the morality of the person. And Ryan has that. She may not come from wealth or prestige, but she's a person that knows what's right and what's wrong and will always fight for what's right."

You can check out the synopsis for "Bat Girl Magic!" below and read on for photos from the episode.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.