Beloved Sci-Fi TV Remake Just Started Streaming Free (And Fans Still Believe It Should Have Had More Than Two Seasons)

Fans of a long-canceled sci-fi show still upset over its short two-season run can now stream the entire series for free. November has seen streamers updating their content catalogs with fresh content, and the science fiction genre holds a major place on the streaming newsletters. Dozens of sci-fi TV shows and movies have already started streaming this month, and even more are set to join new platforms in the coming weeks. Sci-fi fans hoping to revisit a great series that ended far too soon can now binge-watch the entire show at no cost.

The series we’re talking about is V, and both seasons of it started streaming on Tubi on November 3rd. Created by Kenneth Johnson as a remake of his classic 1980s NBC miniseries of the same name, V chronicles the arrival of a technologically advanced race of aliens, known as Visitors, who arrive to Earth seemingly in peace and with good intentions. However, it’s soon discovered that they may harbor more sinister plans.

V Was Canceled Too Soon

V aired just 22 episodes from 2009 until 2011 before ABC canceled the series, a two-season run that was far shorter than what the show deserved. The cancellation, likely the result of declining viewership and high production costs, was a major upset for fans, who began the fan letter-writing campaign “Project Alice” in an effort to save the show, and remains one of the more disappointing sci-fi cancellations in recent memory – not only because Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, but also because V was simply a great show.

The series largely stuck to the same premise of the original show – aliens arriving on Earth in an effort to gain control of the planet – but incorporated more modern themes to make it relevant. While the original series served as an allegory for fascism and the events of World War II and the Cold War, the remake shifted focus to explore themes of modern-day terrorism and post-9/11 paranoia, drawing heavily on conspiracy theories for the plot. What resulted was a show that was relevant for the period it aired and was continuously building toward the Visitors’ final plan to take over Earth and harvest humanity for their own purposes but was canceled before that could be fully realized on the screen.

Intense and compelling plot aside, the series featured great performances from Morena Baccarin and Erica Evans, whose parallel struggles of protecting their children as alien queen Anna and human mother Erica became a central conflict for the show. Every episode of the series was intense and compelling, making its cancellation feel especially undeserved.

What’s New on Tubi?

V is not the only show freshly streaming on Tubi. The free streaming service’s November arrivals also made 61st Street, Dead & Buried, and the original ‘70s The Roots and its 2016 remake available to stream. On the movie front, Tubi viewers can now watch hits like Black Hawk Down, Carrie, Dreamgirls, The Godfather, Maid in Manhattan, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

