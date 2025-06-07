10 Best Episodes of Paramount+’s Seal Team (According to IMDB)

Even though it was cancelled last year, SEAL Team remains a fan-favorite show that’s still topping Paramount+’s streaming charts. SEAL Team, which ran for seven seasons on CBS and then Paramount+, follows both the personal and professional lives of the elite Navy SEAL unit. The show chronicles their struggles and victories as the SEAL Team trains, plans, and executes dangerous and high-stakes missions on behalf of the United States in the face of near-impossible odds.

Starring David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, and Max Thierio as the core members of the elite Tier One team. Often, the missions would take a toll on SEAL Team members and their families, and sometimes resulted in the team members making the ultimate sacrifice for their country. What follows are the highest rated episodes of the entire series according to IMDB users, but most interestingly, most of IMDB’s top-ranked episodes of the military drama occurred in Seasons 2, 4, and 6.

10) Season 2, Episode 22 – “Never Out of the Fight”

In the Season 2 finale, Mandy (Jessica Paré) leads a mission that prevents the Bravo team from being disbanded. When they return to Virginia Beach, they attend their fallen brother Swann’s (Tony Curran) funeral after his heartbreaking suicide. The C.I.A. demotes Mandy despite leading the Bravo Team’s latest mission gathering evidence from the scene, capture Khan, and kill four highly wanted terrorists.

IMDb score: 8.8/10

9) Season 2, Episode 21 – “My Life For Yours”

Season 2 undoubtedly ended on a high note, with the penultimate episode ranking slightly higher than the finale. When their rescue mission in Pakistan goes sideways, Mandy convinces her Indian contact to extract the team in exchange for the location of Bashir Varma, a wanted terrorist-turned-C.I.A. asset, and saving Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) just in time from his captors. Stateside, Clay (Max Thieriot) enlists his father, a former SEAL to help him get Swann a posthumous Purple Heart.

IMDb score: 8.8/10

8) Season 6, Episode 1 – “Low Impact”

In the Season 6 opener, the Bravo Team is completely cornered on a mission against Jihadists, and Clay suffers a bad leg wound. His inability to keep the antibiotics down results in him contracting sepsis, making amputation likely. Sonny insists on staying with Clay, and Jason (David Boreanaz) returns to base to stand by Clay’s wife and child.

IMDb score: 8.9/10

7) Season 4, Episode 6 – “Horror Has a Face”

In this action-packed episode, Clay discovers where a captive Ray is being held. Meanwhile, on the ship imprisoning him, Ray mounts a failed escape attempt. While he isn’t able to get off the ship, he steals a smartphone that allows Davis (Toni Trucks) to track him down. Lt. Commander Blackburn (Judd Lormand) has to run diplomatic interference with the Pentagon for the Bravo team to rescue an injured Ray in a bloody raid before it’s too late.

IMDb score: 8.9/10

6) Season 5, Episode 14 – “All Bravo Stations”

In the only episode from Season 5 to make the list, the Bravo Team must make a risky escape before they can put their mission Venezuela behind then. However, more danger awaits them at home when they return to Virginia Beach, and the episode ends the season with a devastating cliffhanger.

IMDb score: 8.9/10

5) Season 2, Episode 19 – “Medicate and Isolate”

While Jason leads Team Bravo on a macabre mission to retrieve fallen captain Washington’s corpse from Jihadist-infested part of Mali, tragedy strikes at home. Clay, now well enough to live at home using a cane, takes a begrudging Swann to his VA appointment. When they learn Swann’s psychological injury has been ignored due to an administrative error, Clay later finds Swann in a pool of his own blood after his friend took his own life.

IMDb score: 8.9/10

4) Season 6, Episode 9 – “Damage Assessment”

After a successful interrogation in Jordan, Team Bravo is given that devastating news Clay has died in an accidental shooting. The team tries to pass their mission’s baton off to other SEALS, however, they’re compelled to stay in the Middle East, only to find themselves stranded there.

IMDb score: 9.1/10

3) Season 4, Episode 16 – “One Life to Live”

In the Season 4 finale, the Bravo Team reels over Metal’s (Scott Foxx) death, which hits Jason particularly hard. Davis learns that five other women have made complaints Lt. Commander Whitshaw (Jason Dohring), meaning she doesn’t have to give up her promotion to fight back against his harassment.

IMDb score: 9.1/10

2) Season 2, Episode 5 – “Say Again Your Last”

This early SEAL Team episode follows the Bravo Team as they real after team member Adam (Michael Irby) is killed by a suicide bomber and have to continue their hostage rescue mission. Back in the States, the task of notifying Adam’s widow falls on Jason, who just left Team Bravo to spend time with his family. Jason’s daughter Emma (Kerri Medders) accompanies Jason when he breaks the tragic news, and she’s moved to urge her father to go back to the SEAL team.

IMDb score: 9.1/10

1) Season 6, Episode 10 – “Fair Winds and Following Seas”

The Season 6 finale was described as one of the “heaviest” of the series, but has a 9.3/10 rating on IMDB. The Bravo Team had to fight their way out of hostile territory while reeling from the loss of Clay. The episode ends in a heartening moment however, when the entire team comes to Jason’s defense during his hearing with Blackburn and other superiors, to share the PTSD and other conditions they’ve experienced as members of the military.

IMDb score: 9.3/10

SEAL Team is now streaming on Paramount+.