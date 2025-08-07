10 Most Iconic Opening Credits From Fantasy TV Shows

The opening credits of a show are often like the first few chords in a song; die-hard fans will instantly know what’s coming and get excited. There have been many amazing and memorable opening credit scenes over the years, and it seems like modern-day shows have really been working on perfecting them. Even casual fans can immediately recognize the likes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Simpsons, and Mad Men. When it comes to the fantasy genre, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of fan-favorite shows. Admittedly, some of them have more iconic opening credits than others, and we’re here to celebrate them.

Naturally, brilliant and iconic opening credits aren’t a requirement for a fantasy show to be a hit. For example, Supernatural wasn’t afraid to change up its opening credits for each season, and fans adored that show for years (and still do, if we’re being honest). Alternatively, there are a few opening credit scenes that went so viral that even those who never touched the show recognized them, and we’re going to start with one of the best-known examples.

1) Game of Thrones

Image courtesy of HBO Entertainment

Theme composed by Raman Djawadi

Game of Thrones was, to put it mildly, a massive hit for HBO. Based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the high-fantasy series immediately took the world and the internet by storm. It didn’t hurt that the opening credits were brilliantly crafted. The credits portrayed a stylized animation, complete with gears and machinery. More importantly, the credits helped highlight different essential locations of the show, updating as the seasons went along.

Above all else, the Game of Thrones opening credits perfectly captured the overall tone of the series. The somber yet striking music let viewers know that they were in for quite the adventure (and heartbreak), the sigils teased at different houses and political affiliations, while the map aesthetic gave the world a large and expansive feel. All of which helped set the framework for everything to come.

2) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox Television

Theme composed by Nerf Herder

Another famous fantasy series is Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which has held our hearts so consistently that it is (finally) getting a reboot. The supernatural drama series followed Buffy Summers, a teenage vampire slayer. She and her friends fought insurmountable odds and saved the day countless times, so of course the series needed a fantastic opening sequence, right?

The opening credits for Buffy the Vampire Slayer include the title card and a bunch of quick scenes from the show, highlighting different characters. Interestingly, the show asked a local pop punk band, Nerf Herder, to create the intro theme song. They may have requested it because of budget constraints, but the band knocked it out of the park, creating an intro song that perfectly suited the teenage drama elements and high stakes (pun intended).

3) Castlevania

Image courtesy of Frederator Studios

Theme composed by Trevor Morris

Since Castlevania was the adaptation of a beloved video game franchise, Netflix knew they had to get it right. As such, there was a fair bit of pressure going into things, and it’s safe to say that fans fell in love with what they found. The opening credits are raw and emotional, somehow hitting harder thanks to the largely black-and-white sketch design, interspersed with red to highlight blood, pain, and loss.

Trevor Morris composed the music (“Main Title”), while a team of creatives worked hard to bring these visuals to life: Samuel Deats, Spencer Wan, Danny Araya, and Adam Deats. These opening credits perfectly set the scene for everything about to happen. Plus, let’s be real: the music is stunning enough to listen to repeat all on its own. The same could be said for all the music in this series, not to mention the original source music.

4) Charmed

Image courtesy of Spelling Television

Opening song “How Soon Is Now?” performed by Love Spit Love

The original Charmed series was an enchanting tale about three sisters (though the sisters would famously change partway into the series). While many enjoyed poking fun at the original (and modern) series, many more fans fell in love with the tale and the opening credits. The opening credits are an entity of the time, more like a clip show highlighting different moments and characters from the series. More importantly, these clips help capture the heart of the show: the three sisters, their bond, and the odds they frequently face.

What makes the Charmed opening credits stand out has got to be the show’s theme song, “How Soon Is Now?” played by Love Spit Love (and originally performed by The Smiths). The song doesn’t mince words, evoking a sense of longing, power, and resonance. Who can forget that one famous line: “I am human and I need to be loved, just like everybody else.” It hits hard, especially for fans who fell in love with the show.

5) Wednesday

Image courtesy of Tim Burton Productions

Theme composed by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon

Most fans knew to expect Danny Elfman’s appearance from the moment Tim Burton was announced as the showrunner for Wednesday, and we were not disappointed. Elfman took the lead in curating or creating all music for Wednesday, including for the opening credits. Wednesday‘s opening credits are carefully curated to give that classic Addams Family feel but with a distinct twist. This is Wednesday’s show, after all.

Wednesday‘s opening credits feel twisted and creepy, with a somewhat ethereal twist. They include everything from a flytrap catching its prey to a teddy bear beheading, not to mention a close-up on the titular character’s eyes. The intro credits feel so in-keeping with the overall feel that fans may not have even noticed the transition from them to the show.

6) Carnival Row

Image courtesy of Amazon Studios

Theme composed by Nathan Barr

Carnival Row is a Prime Video series, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. Set in a world torn apart by war, with humans on one side and mythical creatures on the other, fans always knew that this series was going to hit hard. What we were not prepared for was how fantastical, intangible, and haunting the opening credits were.

Carnival Row‘s opening credits do more than show off the cast and creative team. It sets the scene, as faeries and other mythical creatures appear across the screen. Notably, these creatures have been carefully preserved, immediately giving an unsettling feeling about their treatment in this world. Nathan Barr’s composition perfectly supports the more somber tone, as fans gear up for what comes next.

7) True Blood

Image courtesy of HBO Entertainment

Opening song “Bad Things” performed by Jace Everett

Some shows could be picked up and moved to any location around the world, and they’d still make sense. Then there are shows like True Blood, which are firmly rooted in a certain location. For True Blood, the show (and novels) had to exist in the American South, as it’s an important element in the story. This is important because the opening credits of True Blood did some heavy lifting in setting the scene, reminding readers of the tone, location, aesthetics, and monsters.

True Blood‘s opening credits are somber, haunting, and heavy-hitting. The show doesn’t shy away from love, sex, blood, and death; and neither do the credits. Notably, the opening credits have a dated feel, and that’s intentional. They’re grainy and gritty, teasing at both the location and the everlasting nature of vampires and more. These images weave together to create the intro images, with Jace Everett’s “Bad Things” adding the icing to this vampiric cake.

8) Shadow and Bone

Image courtesy of 21 Laps Entertainment

Theme composed by Joseph Trapanese

Shadow and Bone stands out among the rest of the shows on this list because each episode has a different title card. Shadow and Bone is a fantasy adaptation of two of Leigh Bardugo’s series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. It brings dozens of characters to life, portraying a world torn apart by war, prejudice, and magic (grishas). The show ran for two seasons, and it had some powerful visuals for fans to delve into.

The opening credits for Shadow and Bone each have special meanings. For example, the first episode (titled “A Searing Burst of Light”) has the “o” in Shadow and Bone brightly accented, teasing Alina’s power, while the third episode’s title card (“The Making at the Heart of the World”) showcases a crow landing on the title. This alludes to the Crow Club: Kaz, Jesper, and Inej.

9) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Theme composed by Jeremy Zuckerman, Benjamin Wynn, and The Track Team

Is there an opening credits scene more iconic than Avatar: The Last Airbender? These credits walk fans, old and new, through the origin of the series, making it possible to dive in at any point. We still suggest starting with the first episode, but it was smart marketing when the show first released. Sure, when you’re binge-watching the series, you may get tired of hearing Katara’s introduction for the tenth time, but overall, this intro still hits hard.

Avatar: The Last Airbender immediately highlights the four main bending styles available within the show, introduces the conflict, and, of course, introduces the primary cast. It’s voiced by Mae Whitman (Katara) and is firmly stuck in the memories of an entire generation of viewers.

10) Arcane

Image courtesy of Netflix and Riot Games

Opening song “Enemy” performed by Imagine Dragons, JID, League of Legends

Arcane is a steampunk fantasy adventure based on Riot Games’ League of Legends. This Netflix original series seemingly came out of nowhere, blowing fans out of the water (and creating new fans in the process). Set in a dark world, it tells the story of Piltover, split into two distinct factions: the haves and the have-nots.

Arcane‘s opening credits for both seasons are visual masterpieces. They’re highly emotional, evocative, and teasing, and what is to come. From the moment the credits first dropped, fans were pausing and playing, trying to pick up on every single detail and Easter egg. Given how famous Arcane has become for its musical sequences and action scenes, it’s no surprise that the opening credits will be living in our minds for years to come.

What fantasy TV series has your favorite opening credits? Let us know in the comments below!