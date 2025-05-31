7 Best Anime to Binge on Netflix in June 2025

As Summer knocks on our doors and school lets up, there’s finally enough time for fans to binge through their backlogged anime. However, for the average anime binge watcher, their list will likely be completed viewing within a week, so if you’re looking for the best binge-worthy anime on Netflix as of June 2025, look no further. The original streaming service is full to the brim with enjoyable anime for fans of all types of series.

There is plenty to look forward to this summer in terms of new releases such as Dandandan season 2, Kaiju No.8 season 2, and One Piece’s Elf Ball Island arc. Even with the new gen gold standard, there are still plenty of already released seasons and series that will scratch any itch a yearning anime fan may have. So strap in for the summer and gear up to catch up on some new series with immense potential or to take a stroll down retro lane and enjoy a classic completed series.

1) The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries has taken the anime community by storm as it tells the story of a young Apothecary as she is abducted and sold into servitude at the Imperial Palace. As Maomao attempts to lay low while working alongside the other servants, she quickly finds herself elevated to a lady-in-waiting, where she is frequently solving curious happenings with her scientifically informed background, all while navigating the tense and often romantically charged social status of the palace, including a complicated relationship with palace eunuch Jinshi.

The voice work, story beats, and intrapersonal interactions between characters make for a delightful watch as the show captures special qualities of feminine camaraderie backlit by the beautiful settings of the palace. As season 2 is currently wrapping, if you haven’t caught up on the drama-centric anime, this summer would be the perfect time to enjoy all available episodes.

2) Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days follows the everyday life of retired assassin made family man Taro Sakamoto as he thwarts attempts on his life, all while running his convenience store and acting as a pillar of his community. Sakamoto Days has plenty of similar story beats to other enjoyable action-based media, such as John Wick, but it shines on the story notes of creating a family and learning to care through love. Taro collects a series of assassins turned employees and allies all while protecting himself and his family.

The single season has plenty of intense fight scenes as well as enjoyable comedy moments between characters, but it can really up the ante as the assassination attempts get more and more deadly. Season one is a quick and enjoyable watch and has standout performances from voice acting alumni such as Mathew Mercer and some breakout roles for the likes of Netflix’s Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña.

3) Dandandan

Dandandan is a paranormal action-packed love story with immense amounts of high-energy character situations as well as compelling, emotionally grounded moments. Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura become unlikely friends and begin their journey of supernatural nonsense as their relationship adapts and blooms along with their otherworldly abilities. Dandandan moves at breakneck pace, and suddenly you’ll be crying over the backstory of an evil spirit while enjoying the comedic release of an alien whose blood subsists of milk.

With season 2 of Dandandan being on the horizon, there has never been a better time to binge-watch all 12 episodes from season 1. Along with all of the positive story beats and hyperactive action, the animation of the series also stands a cut above the average anime, giving fans fluid and dynamic scenes all with packed colors and blending, making for a truly unmatched watching experience.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows the anime’s namesake, Frieren the elf, as she travels with a new adventuring party while she reconciles with her dwindling number of friends as she seemingly stands still while the world ages around her. A compelling lost love story told through context and backstories with well-written characters who feel complex and full of emotional nuance. Frieren makes use of her immense experience while training the young mage Fern and creating a magical world full of mystery and danger, yet constantly drawing fans into emotional investment rather than the intensity of frequent battles.

The first season boasts a healthy twenty-eight episodes that fly by once you begin to dig in. But stay prepared for emotional devastation as fans watch Frieren exist in a world that has all but forgotten her as a reality and views her as an old heroic story. The anime itself is bright and brilliant, and uses the fantasy setting with incredible precision and intention. Spells, demons, and flowers, what else could a fan ask for?

5) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often revered as one of the best anime stories told of all time and is chock-full of poignant, blurred, and gray areas that question human nature and morality. With such dark themes, FMAB does a fantastic job of offsetting the tone with eccentric and enjoyable characters who are often working towards doing the right thing. Ed and Alfonse Elric are young alchemists who learn the value of power and knowledge and how it can impact the world.

This series has been completed since 2010 and is always the perfect story to cleanse an anime fan’s palate in between new-gen watches. Any anime heralded as one of the best deserves its views, and any anime enjoyer would be remiss to let a classic like Fullmetal go unwatched when all 64 episodes are sitting right at their fingertips on Netflix.

6) Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club is a drama-packed rom-com that follows the ever-dramatic inner workings of Ouran High and its titular Host Club. With a cast full of memorable and peculiar high school students, the series has the woman lead Haruhi Fujioka act as the great equalizer as the host club boys bring different aspects of charm and quip to their scenes and interpersonal dynamics.

The entire 26-episode series is on Netflix and provides anime fans the simple delights of comedy mixed in with romance and commentary on odd gender based dynamics. This series is a simple must-watch for anyone looking for a nice, simple anime to watch while the time between Shonen explosions passes.

7) Neon Genesis Evangelion

This classic 90’s anime follows along as Shinji Ikari is faced with the difficulties of familial strife and trauma, all while trying to save humanity from their apocalyptic predicament. Evangelion tactfully blends action, drama, and horror with immense subtlety and control to create an uncanny and dire story about facing down the “Angels” while also showing the characters’ attempts at conquering their inner demons. Our protagonist frequently struggles with his worth and is shown to lack direction for much of the series, making for a series like no other.

Evangelion fits a dense amount of religious and celestial themes within the 26-episode run and is the perfect start for any fan looking to ground themselves within a mech anime. This series acts as a catalyst for many and allows for multiple fans to kickstart their Evangelion journey, often culminating in a re-ordered rewatch of all of the Evangelion releases to date. If a heady commentary on personal trauma and growth is your thing, Neon Genesis Evangelion is the perfect binge material.