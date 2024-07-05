Best TV & Movies of 2024 (So Far), Superman Movie Costumes Breakdown

The ComicBook Nation crew does a mid-year check of the best TV and Movies (so far), and review new films Maxxxine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Peak Geek TV continues with more from House of the Dragon, The Boys, and Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s new Sith villain, and James Gunn’s Superman makes headlines with some big costume reveals that tell a deeper story!

PLUS: Wrestling is heating up with WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave going down and Batman goes anime (again) in the Batman Ninja vs The Yakuza League teaser trailer!

Best Movies & TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)

Janell Wheeler: Hit Man, Doctor Who, Fallout, HM: 3 Body Problem

Kofi Outlaw: Shogun, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Dune: Part Two, HM: X-Men ’97

Matt Aguilar: Law & Order: SVU, Fallout, X-Men ’97, HM: Knuckles

MaXXXine Review

ComicBook critic Jamie Jirak’s MaXXXine review celebrates Ti West’s threequel – even if it’s the weakest of the bunch:

MaXXXine is a horror film made by rror fans for horror fans, and it’s meant to be seen on the big screen. West’s X trilogy will likely go down in history as one of the most prolific horror endeavors of the decade. Everyone will undoubtedly have different favorites and, while MaXXXine may rank last here, it is guaranteed to have some hardcore fans.

