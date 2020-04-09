Best Cast and Creator Tweets from SyFy’s Wynonna Earp Watch Party

If you’re like us, you’ve probably been binging the Wynonna Earp marathon on SYFY all day. Like so many people in Hollywood lately, the cast and creator of the show have been tweeting along with fans. This has become a popular pastime since folks began to quarantine. In fact, ComicBook has been hosting a few #QuarantineWatchParty events of our own recently with James Gunn joining in during a Guardians of the Galaxy viewing earlier this week. You may have noticed that Wynonna Earp is trending on Twitter today, and that’s because there are few fandoms as dedicated as Earpers. Before the cast joined in this afternoon, fans and the series’ creator were tweeting along. Since then, Earper Twitter has only gotten better.

“The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let’s take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST,” @Wynonna Earp tweeted. You can check out the tweet below:

The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let’s take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/CUy3gRyio3 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 9, 2020

As you can see, the event featured Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Emily Andras (creator), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught). Here are some of today’s best tweets from Wynonna Earp‘s cast and creator…

Welcome To The Party, Mel!

Wynonna Earp: A Summary

Earp sisters: one of em gives bones, one of em gets em. #WynonnaEarp — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) April 9, 2020

Shenannigans

The WayHaught Content We Need

Actor Requests

Life Lessons

Bullies never win in the long run. ❤️#WynonnaEarp — Dominique P-C (@DominiqueP_C) April 9, 2020

It’s Hard To Watch Yourself Sometimes

This is the scene when Kat Barrell refused to pronounce any of her g’s 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ #WynonnaEarp — ✌🏼Kat Barrell ✌🏼 (@KatBarrell) April 9, 2020

More Actor Requests

Like did I use up all my stunt allowance in Season one? @emtothea Put me in coach!!! #WynonnaEarp — Tim Rozon (@realtimrozon) April 9, 2020

“Super Gross” Behind-The-Scenes Stories

Super gross but I remember lovely @ryanbelleville and I ate burritos from craft right before we filmed the…’surgery’. #WynonnaEarp — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 9, 2020

Our Hearts!

Conditions Can Be Tough…

I can barely watch this sequence because we almost killed @DominiqueP_C of hypothermia. But also when she breaks that skull!! 😍 #WynonnaEarp — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 9, 2020

…But They Have Each Other

omg i was trying to warm @DominiqueP_C up here with the hug, but alas. #WynonnaEarp — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) April 9, 2020

Some Thanks

Little did Varun know he would be part of the greatest fandom in the world, thanks for the live-tweeting fun everyone, made quarantine a lot less lonely! ❤️See you soon #WynonnaEarp — Varun Saranga (@VarunSaranga) April 9, 2020

More Thanks

Lovely Earpers, thank you for your generosity. Was SO nice tweeting with y’all. Enjoy this next episode. 💜@MelanieScrofano is an absolute force in this one. 🙌🏼💪🏼 #WynonnaEarp — Dominique P-C (@DominiqueP_C) April 9, 2020

Farewell

Kids, thanks for tweeting! I may pop back in if the kids aren’t setting the house on fire.



LOVE YOU ALL#WynonnaEarp — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) April 9, 2020

Wynonna Earp is expected to come back for a fourth season, but like so many shows, production is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

