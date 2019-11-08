BH90210 Cancelled After One Season

BH90210, Fox network’s revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, will not return for a second season, Deadline reports. Touted as a six-episode event series that aired over the summer, the “meta revival” reunited original stars Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. The returned stars, reassembled to launch a rebooted Beverly Hills, 90210, played heightened versions of themselves reuniting 19 years after the end of the original teen drama series.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” the network said in a statement Thursday. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

BH90210 finished its run midway through September with a finale that garnered 1.91 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to numbers previously published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spelling previously said the ensemble hoped to reunite for another run of episodes after the freshman season finale ended with a cliffhanger that left the door open for a sophomore season.

“We hope to! We definitely wanted to keep it very meta, as the whole show has been,” Spelling told EW after the now series finale aired Sep. 11. “In our minds, writing the last episode was foreshadowing another season. Going forward, the second season would be more laser-focused on the reboot. So the fans would get a much bigger percentage of us playing ourselves and our characters from the original 90210 as we would dive into what the reboot would look like.”

Amid drama both onscreen and off, co-star Garth admitted the comeback was “great and it was scary.”

“Strictly speaking personally and not from what’s on the show, personally it was great to come full circle. I think it made all of us really realize that we’re meant to be together,” added Spelling. “Our fate is for all of us to be together, somehow, in each other’s lives. It’s so crazy that we were on a show together that lasted 10 years. We truly were like brothers and sisters. We all had our ups and downs, and we were a family no matter what.”