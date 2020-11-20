Big City Greens: The Family Tussles Over Turkey in New Chibi Tiny Tales Short

As part of a new Big City Greens short set to air this weekend, Cricket, Tilly, Gramma, and Bill Green all "tussle" with each other for the glory of the final turkey leg during Thanksgiving dinner. As expected, it is an extremely short short, but really dials in on what makes all these characters work together while also including an extremely adorable art style that's different from what the show normally looks like. And ComicBook.com has been provided the exclusive reveal of the new Big City Greens short by Disney, and you can check it out above!

"Turkey Tussle" is officially set to be part of a larger Disney Channel "Shortsgiving with Big City Greens" special tomorrow, Saturday, November 21st at 8PM ET/PT. In addition to Big City Greens, the special will also include new animation in addition to popular shorts from Amphibia, The Owl House, and even Phineas & Ferb. Further "Chibi Tiny Tales" shorts with characters from Big City Greens will appear on Disney Channel's YouTube on Sundays.

Big City Greens was recently airing new episodes on Saturday nights as part of Disney Channel's relatively new animation programming block, though new episodes last aired in September. The show was created by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton and stars the voices of Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as Cricket's sister Tilly Green, and Bob Joles as Cricket's father Bill Green. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

