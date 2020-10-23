Big Hero 6 The Series: First Look at Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Nichole Bloom's Characters

Big Hero 6 The Series is set to feature some new guest stars in a big way when the latest episode premieres this coming Monday, October 26th. It was announced previously that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place/Barry) would guest star as Cobra, a charming and crafty villain, and Nichole Bloom

(Superstore) would guest star as Olivia, a passionate comic book fan. As it turns out, thanks to the new episode structure this season, both of them will be in Monday's episode, and Disney has provided ComicBook.com the exclusive first look at their respective characters.

In addition to providing clips of both characters -- Howell-Baptiste above, Bloom below -- Disney has also revealed a bit more information about their respective characters. Cobra isn't just a charming and crafty villain, she also has something to do with the backstory of Heathcliff, Fred's butler. And Olivia isn't just a passionate comic book fan, she also serves as Fred's love interest.

You can also check out a couple of stills from the episode featuring both of the guest stars' characters below:

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming episode:

"In the first story, 'Cobra and Mongoose,' Fred is attacked by mechanical cobras, but learns that they were actually sent after Heathcliff. Kirby Howell-Baptiste guest stars as Cobra. In the second story, 'Better Off Fred,' Fred meets the girl of his dreams, Olivia, only to be rejected by her for reasons he doesn't understand. Nichole Bloom guest stars as Olivia."

The new episode of Big Hero 6 The Series is set to premiere this coming Monday, October 26th, at 7:30PM ET/PT on Disney XD and will also be available on the streaming service DisneyNOW. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated television show right here.

