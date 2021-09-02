✖

Yet another Disney+ series is getting a second go-round. A few weeks after the Disney streamer announced that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers would be coming back for Season 2, it revealed that its other popular sports series, Big Shot, is also going to be returning. Disney+ confirmed on Thursday morning that Big Shot, starring John Stamos, has a second season on the way. Season 2 will begin production sometime in 2022.

To make the announcement to fans online, Stamos shared a video in which he tries to make a trick shot in order to convince Disney to bring the show back. After several failed attempts, he simply says that he'll never try to play basketball again if the studio agrees to Season 2.

An announcement from me that you can’t… miss. 🏀😅 Season 2 of #BigShot is coming soon to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iluifzBnv9 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) September 2, 2021

Stamos stars in Big Shot as Coach Marvyn Korn, a former college men's basketball coach who gets a shot at redemption when he's asked to coach the girl's basketball team at Westbrook, an elite private school. The series also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

"We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot," Kelley said in a statement. "The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos' brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn — we look forward to season two and beyond."

“This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity," said Stamos. "But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two."

Are you a fan of Disney's Big Shot? Looking forward to Season 2? Let us know in the comments!