New Disney+ Series Big Shot Shuts Down Production Due to COVID-19

✖

Big Shot, an upcoming Disney+ series starring John Stamos, has reportedly shut down production due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to a new report, the series shut down production on late Thursday night, and will be shut down for the remainder of 2020, in order for those who have been in the proximity of the affected individual to be able to quarantine for two weeks. Because of the upcoming holidays, the series is expected to resume filming in January, and will reportedly have one scene left to film in its second-to-last episode, as well as the season finale episode.

The report claims that the affected individual is in "Zone 1" on the series' set, which includes actors. The person in question had reportedly tested negative multiple times that week, was tested during the day on Thursday, and received the positive test result after filming had wrapped for the day. The report also indicates that contact tracing has been put in place, and those production members who showed up for work on Friday were tested and sent home, and that everyone was paid for the day.

This isn't the first time that the series has had to shut down production due to the pandemic, as production was suspended for a day in November, for a test result that ended up being a false positive.

Big Shot is written and executive produced by Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley, alongside iZombie's Dean Lorey, and is based on an original idea from actor Brad Garrett. The 10-episode series stars Stamos as Marvyn, a temperamental basketball coach who ends up leading the team at an elite girl's private high school. The series also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler. The series was showcased late last week during Disney's Investor Day presentation.

Big Shot does not currently have a release date, but is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline