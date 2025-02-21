Leaked Black Panther Game Details Say Players Choose the Next Black Panther

Looks like all the stars will be out for Black Panther. According to a recent leak, fans may be able to have a say in who they want to play the titular masked ruler of Wakanda in EA’s game. The title, which is a work in progress, is made by a newly-formed EA studio called Cliffhanger Games led by Monolith Productions’ Kevin Stephens, who had a hand in the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor series. While the project won’t be the only Black Panther game, with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra in the mix, new leaked details may make it one to watch, especially for MCU enjoyers.

On X (formerly Twitter), known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope (who leaked DJ Khaled’s involvement in GTA VI this week) tweeted about Cliffhanger Games’ Black Panther project. In the report, he mentions a lot of details about the title, like it’s intentions to stay truthful to African Martial Arts in its superhero-action combat and the places your journey will take you, like to various cities and savannas. However, the most eye-catching part of TheGhostOfHope’s tweet is the fact that the title will let you choose who you want to play Black Panther. Through various options like T’Challa, M’Baku, Shuri, Azuri, and even Killmonger, you’ll pick your alter ego and experience their story as well as use their different abilities.

If the rumor is true, EA’s Black Panther does sound like a highly-ambitious title. While choosing from a roster of playable characters isn’t new to video games, with titles like Dead Island and Octopath Traveler being notable examples, it’s the depth that’s interesting. With Marvel spanning decades of lore, with Black Panther dating back to 1966, many have taken the title of the Wakandan protector. Still, this would mark the first time some of these versions of the character leave the comic book pages, with the exception of Shuri for MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It does beg the question of, as many of these characters are rather important to the narrative of Black Panther, like M’Baku being Man-Ape and Killmonger being the usual main antagonist, how they fit in if not chosen as the Black Panther. It’s still possible to insert them into the story, with one example being Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with Kassandra and Alexios. However, it does require a deft hand with the story, as one should account for certain factors and replacements that don’t outshine or undermine potential Black Panther heirs. Yet, as mentioned in the report, the game will feature multiple choices for the story and different outcomes, so it may be well counter-balanced.

As mentioned before, this won’t be the next game to feature Black Panther. That title goes to Skydance’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. While its Black Panther will be Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather, it will also star Steve Rogers as Captain America. The story, done by Uncharted’s Amy Hennig, will follow the two reluctant allies as they take down the villainous group Hydra from taking over the world. The game is expected to release this year, though specifics have yet to be announced.

EA and Cliffhanger Games’ Black Panther game does not have a release window or any platforms as of writing. For all things Black Panther, Marvel, and all things gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.