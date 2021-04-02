Bless the Harts Cancelled at FOX After Two Seasons

✖

Fox's Animation Domination block has become a mainstay in the TV world, bringing fan-favorite animated comedies to the small screen week after week. On Thursday, it was confirmed that one recent fixture of that block, Bless the Harts, will soon be no more. On Thursday, Fox confirmed that the animated series has been cancelled after two seasons, and will not return for a third. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made in order to plan ahead for the fall 2021 season, especially since animated comedies usually take longer to produce.

The second season has reportedly been a lackluster spot in the Animation Domination block, with the most recent episode drawing 56,000 same-day viewers. Its second and final season is expected to conclude in May.

Bless the Harts follows a group of people living in the South who are poor in money, but rich in family and friends. The series stars Kristen Wiig as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph as Betty Hart, Jillian Bell as Violet Hart, and Ike Barinholtz as Wayne Edwards.

Bless the Harts is a co-production between Disney's 20th Television and Fox Entertainment. The series is created by King of the Hill alum Emily Spivey, and executive produced by Wiig, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller.

"People like a good story, they like to see themselves reflected back," Spivey told Decider in a 2019 interview. "I hope it is a trend that continues because all of my favorite shows are that. I was watching a bunch of Mary Tyler Moores the other day and they’re so brilliant. Ted Knight can just walk into the room and he can get a laugh. He doesn’t even have to say anything because you know what he’s thinking, you know the character so well. So I can only hope to get a little close to that."

This decision comes as a number of Fox's other animated shows — including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Duncanville — have all been renewed for the 2021-2022 season.

