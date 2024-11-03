Bluey Is Bringing the Grannies to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Arguably the most popular fictional character on the planet right now, the adorable Australian heeler known as Bluey made her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a couple of years ago. As Ludo’s Bluey series has only gotten more popular (currently the most-watched show of the entire year in the United States), the character is becoming a staple of the iconic Thanksgiving event. This year, Bluey will be returning to the parade, but this time she’s bringing some wildly beloved alter egos along for the ride.

This week, the official social media channels for Bluey announced that the Grannies would be coming to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. If you’re familiar, the Grannies are a set of pretend characters created by Bluey and Bingo. Their take on older ladies — named Janet and Rita — have appeared in several episodes of Bluey and become some of the most popular characters on the show. Muffin, the younger cousin of Bluey and Bingo, joined the Grannies trend with the creation of her cranky Granny, Gladys.

Muffin’s Granny alter ego is worth mentioning here because she will be one of the characters featured in the new Bluey balloon at the parade this year. The last two years have featured a giant balloon depicting Bluey playing Keepy-Uppy with her own red balloon. That will be returning in 2024, but this time joined by a second balloon that depicts Rita and Gladys driving in their pedal car. You can check out the first look at the Bluey Grannies balloon below!

This is a huge year for Bluey, and the recent announcement of a second balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade means it is only getting bigger. 2024 has already seen Bluey bring its third season to a close with a run of record-breaking episodes that included the half-hour special episode titled “The Sign.” The super-sized adventure has been watched by millions worldwide and is already considered amongst fans as one of the very best stories of the entire series. That run of episodes also concluded with a flash-forward sequence that has left the future of the flagship Bluey series in doubt.

Following the conclusion of Season 3, the folks at Ludo have launched a series of shorts known as the Bluey Minisodes. The series consists of short episodes that run 1-3 minutes in length, depicting the characters playing various games or embarking on very small adventures. The first two batches of the Bluey Minisodes have already been released around the world, with a third batch of seven episodes scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.