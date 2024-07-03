New Bluey: How to Watch the Minisodes

More Bluey is on the way, just in time for the July 4th holiday. Everyone’s favorite Blue Heeler and her family have captivated audiences across the globe, from Bluey’s home country of Australia to the United States, where Bluey is broadcast and streamed on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, respectively. While fans in the states wait for the next season of Bluey to arrive on its shores, they’ve been gifted with very short minisodes that last between 1-3 minutes long; just enough time to get your Bluey fix. The first batch premiered in May, and the next set is now available.

Bluey Minisodes is the official title of the Bluey shorts, and will help fill the gap after the heartfelt conclusion to Season 3, which saw the Heelers almost sell their house and move to a new home. Bluey Minisodes focus on small stories and games featuring the Heeler family, and we all know Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili excel at making up fun games for the entire family to enjoy. What’s extra special is fans can watch these Bluey shorts with the faith that the Heelers won’t be uprooting and moving, causing them to make new friends.

How to watch Bluey Minisodes

Bandit, Bluey, Chili, and Bingo in Season 3 of Bluey

The first seven Bluey Minisodes premiered on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Disney+. Disney Junior and Disney Channel then premiered the first two episodes on July 3rd, with the remaining five episodes premiering throughout the “Red, White and Bluey” marathon, which will air on both networks on the July 4th weekend.

Each episode ranges from four to five minutes long, and are titled “Burger Dog,” “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs,” and “Animals.”

What are Bluey Minisodes about?

Bluey Shorts is a collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey & Bingo. Introducing some new characters alongside fan favorites including Muffin doing an unboxing video, Dad getting a “tattoo,” and going behind the scenes at Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse.

What do we know about Bluey Season 4?

Beyond the arrival of the Bluey Minisodes, there hasn’t been much word as to what the future will hold for the Heeler family. Bluey is one of the most popular shows on the globe and the series continues smashing streaming records. But, as far as anyone knows, a fourth season hasn’t been officially ordered. Season 3 concluded with a stretch of episodes that many have believed could act as an entire finale for the series, though those involved with the show have hinted that there will still be more Bluey in the future.

One theory floating around is that the series might continue with Bluey as an adult, with her child replacing her as the main character. The final scene of the Season 3 finale, “Surprise!,” was a flash-forward to the future that saw an adult Bluey and her young kid come back to the house to visit Bandit and Chilli.