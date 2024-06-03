Bluey: Disney Reveals First Look at Upcoming Minisodes Series

The main Bluey series may be on an indefinite hiatus following the eventful and tear-jerking trio of episodes that concluded Season 3 earlier this year, but the beloved Australian pup is set to return this summer with an even shorter-form miniseries on Disney Jr. and Disney+. These upcoming shorts are called Bluey Minisodes, and they're set to debut on July 3rd. These new episodes are just one to three minutes in length, focusing on small stories and games featuring the Heeler family.

On Monday, Disney revealed a first look teaser at the Bluey Minisodes, which seems to come from the first episode in the series. You can check it out in the video below!

The first episode of the Bluey Minisodes is called "Burger Dog" and, in the clip above, you can see that it's about Bandit trying to find a way to stop an annoying song that Bluey and Bingo have fallen in love with.

There will be 20 Bluey Minisodes when all is said and done, but only a handful of them are arriving on Disney+ and Disney Jr. this July. The summer premiere will see seven episodes released, followed by another batch later this year, and a third batch in 2025. Here's the list of the seven Bluey Minisodes being released next month:

"Burger Dog"

"Bingo 3000"

"Muffin Unboxing"

"Letter"

"Hungry"

"Three Pigs"

"Animals"

All seven episodes will arrive on Disney+ on July 3rd at 12:00 am PT. Disney Jr. and Disney Channel will air the first two Bluey Minisodes that same day, while rolling the others into the ongoing "Red, White and Bluey" marathon taking place over Fourth of July weekend.

Bluey Season 4

Beyond the arrival of the Bluey Minisodes, there hasn't been much word as to what the future will hold for the Heeler family. Bluey is one of the most popular shows on the globe and the series continues smashing streaming records. But, as far as anyone knows, a fourth season hasn't been officially ordered. Season 3 concluded with a stretch of episodes that many have believed could act as an entire finale for the series, though those involved with the show have hinted that there will still be more Bluey in the future.

One theory floating around is that the series might continue with Bluey as an adult, with her child replacing her as the main character. The final scene of the Season 3 finale, "Surprise!," was a flash-forward to the future that saw an adult Bluey and her young kid come back to the house to visit Bandit and Chilli.