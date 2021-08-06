Bob's Burgers Star Reveals Why She Was Fired Off South Park After a Month

✖

Bob's Burgers and Last Man On Earth star Kristen Schaal is opening up about why she got fired from South Park after only a month of working on the show. In a new interview, Schaal retraces her path to comedic fame, including the stop she made working on South Park season 11 along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone (who just inked a $900 million deal for six more seasons as well as fourteen movies for Paramount+). You may not think that the makers of South Park run a strict workplace, but according to Kristen Schaal, the infraction that got her booted was simple: blabbermouth.

In an interview with Daily Beast Kristen Schaal recalls her brief time at South Park:

"...I got asked to be a writer on the show. I was like, yeah! And then I got to the South Park offices and that was—I mean, I am such a South Park fan. I think South Park is honestly one of the most underrated cultural shows. I think people have taken it for granted at this point. But it is such a force. And I grew up in Colorado, I went to school at the University of Colorado for a year. So I was in awe. And I didn’t last long. I was there for like a month and I was told—I got a warning that I was talking too much...I was pitching too much. I’d never been in a writers’ room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, 'How about this? How about this? How about this?' And that’s not how it works."

To be fair, Schaal makes it clear that it wasn't like Parker, Stone, and others on the South Park team were simply silencing her: she simply couldn't keep step with the rest of the team:

"Yeah, I wasn’t going where the room was going. Because at that time too, South Park was doing a ton of movie parodies and my movie knowledge is not good. I couldn’t go there, so I just kept pitching another thing. So looking back, yeah, they let me go. I could do a writers’ room now, just for everybody listening, but I was too nervous and too excited to be in there."

Schaal says there were a couple of ideas in South Park season 11 that she even thinks came from her - and she makes it clear that there's no bad blood between her, Parker, and Stone, noting that "it's all good." In fact, when she ran into them years later at an awards show, "we crossed each other in the wings and they were like, 'Hey!' They recognized me. And I was like, 'Hey dudes, congratulations!' It was very friendly. So I always root for them. Everything they do is so good."