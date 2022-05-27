Bridgerton Star Reveals Hospitalization Over Mental Health

✖

The second season of Bridgerton hit Netflix earlier this year, and many stars have already been confirmed to return for the show's third season. It's been revealed that the next season of the series will jump ahead to the fourth book and focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As fans await more news of the next season, one Bridgerton star is opening up about their mental health struggles and the help they received from executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Ruby Barker, who plays Marina on the series, shared an update from the hospital this week.

"Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I've not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I've been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness," Barker wrote on Instagram. "I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling," she added in the video. "So, I'm in the hospital at the minute, I'm gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I'm gonna take a little bit of a break from myself."

Barker continued, "And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant." The actor explained that she was "rage-filled, frustrated, angry" before seeking help for "all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me." She explained, "I was carrying the weight of the world on my back." In the video, Barker thanked Rhimes "for giving me an opportunity, for saving me." You can watch her video below:

As for Bridgerton Season 3, the show is also expected to play into the events of Season 2, with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and Kathani "Kate" Sharma (Simone Ashley) confirmed to return for the upcoming episodes.

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," Ashley revealed earlier this year. "We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

We wish Ruby Barker well and hope to see her back on our screens when she's ready.