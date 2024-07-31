Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Juliet Landau Launches Rewatch Podcast

Juliet Landau, the actor who played Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel, has launched a new Buffy rewatch podcast titled Slayin’ It. Landau co-hosts the podcast with Christopher Feinstein and Frank Bonacci. Per the official synopsis for the show, the trio “dive into each episode with nostalgia, love, laughter, fresh insights, personal behind-the-scenes stories, cast and crew interviews.” A “countdown episode” already in circulation features Buffy writer/director/executive producer and Angel creator/showrunner David Greenwalt. A second Countdown Bonus episode includes Julie Benz (Dexter).

Per Bloody Disgusting, who first reported on the show, “the third Countdown Bonus episode is a tribute Juliet and Deverill Weekes (husband /producing partner) put together for Todd McIntosh’s retirement (Emmy-winning Buffy makeup Department Head). That episode features appearances by Billy Crystal, Mary McCormack, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristine Sutherland, Amber Benson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Slayin’ It has everything fans love, encompassing heartfelt nostalgia,” Landau said in a statement. “It’s also a fresh evolution; a continuation, an exploration with new content and new entertainment as well. This show takes the idea of the traditional podcast and evolves it!”

Other completed episodes feature guests that include Musetta Sander (Natalie French) and Ken Lerner (Principal Flutie).

You can subscribe to Slayin It with Juliet Landau here.

Landau has reprised her role in Slayers, a Buffyverse audio drama for Audible. She also starred in Ed Wood and Theodore Rex.

The Buffy rewatch podcast seems comparably late to the party, with Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan having recently launched a This Is Us rewatch podcast less than two years after the show went off the air. While there have been fan-hosted rewatch shows for basically as long as there have been podcasts, the phenomenon of blending the genre with a cast reunion is fairly new. It has been popularized by Office Ladies (with The Office‘s Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer) or Fake Doctors, Real Friends (with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison), both of which became immediate, huge hits, and as a result there are now rewatch podcasts hosted by stars from Suits, Boy Meets World, Psych, Smallville, and more.