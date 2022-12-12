C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)

C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!

Marsters played the rough around the edges but lovable vampire Spike, while Carpenter played popular girl turned supernatural detective Cordelia Chase. Both characters had large arcs throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel, and both would become fan favorites throughout the show's run.

In addition to Carpenter and Marsters, C2E2 will include guests like Ashley Eckstein, Bonnie Bartlett, Danielle Fishel, Erica Durance, Tom Welling, Rider Strong, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Will Friedle, Trina McGee, and William Daniels. You can find the official description below.

"Our goal at C2E2 is to bring in your favorite comic book creators, renowned writers, and silver screen celebs to a personable setting, so our fans can have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their favorite artists, authors, and actors. Imagine being THIS CLOSE to the hand that drew Green Lantern! We travel over the Misty Mountains, into hordes of Walkers, and through the halls of Hogwarts to find your favorite guests and make sure you get a chance to see them at C2E2."

