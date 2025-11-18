Cancelled Cartoon Network Creator Returning With New Series on Netflix: First Look Revealed

One of the creators behind a cancelled Cartoon Network series is coming back with a new animated series exclusively for Netflix. It’s been a wild time for the animation industry as there are not only a lot of unique shows that have been given the green light, at the same time there are many others that don’t get that same chance of success. But thankfully with the advent of streaming, it means there are still some opportunities for unique visions to break through all of the chaos and make their way to screens. Whichis ultimately a better sign for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced during the Manchester Animation Festival in the United Kingdom (as reported by Deadline), Netflix will be releasing Living the Dream, a brand new series from Apple & Onion creator George Gendi. Teased to be a fun new animated series set in a workplace where two best friends feel like they should have been big shots by this point in their life, the new series has also shared its first look. For those fans who loved Gendi’s work in unfortunately cancelled Apple & Onion, this new series is likely going to scratch a similar itch. Check it out below.

What Is Living the Dream?

Courtesy of Netflix

Created by Apple & Onion creator George Gendi and produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Living the Dream is a London set series following best friends Des and Ray, who are teased by the synopsis to be “a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven’t but still could.” But rather that reaching their dreams, the two of them are “stuck at a we’re-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing ‘social media’ for hardly any money.” All while trying to avoid any complications in the workplace.

Gendi will be starring in the series alongside other confirmed cast members including Javone Prince, Tom Stourton, Ellie White, Chris Diamantopoulos, Stavros Halkias, Julia Davis and Ambika Mod. Gendi will also be writing the eight part series alongside Phoebe Walsh, Ellie White, Joe Parnham and Joe Markham with Boulder Media providing the animation for the series. Sam Register, Sarah Fell, Daniel Lennard are signed on as executive producers for the new animated series as well.

What Happened to Apple & Onion?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Gendi celebrated the news with the following statement, “If living the dream is being asked for a quote for a press release to announce my new show and then at Netflix’s request, trying to make it more cheeky/funny and then doing that countless times because none of them are good enough, then I’ve made it. Anyway, let’s see if they let me use this one.” For those fans who loved Gendi’s work with Apple & Onion, this new series is sure to be good news.

Apple & Onion made its debut with Cartoon Network with 2018, and ran for two seasons with nearly 80 episodes under its belt. It had a rather strong run with the network and HBO Max, but was just one of the many originals that had been struck down amidst all of the changes with animation within Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s been seen with some of their oldest franchises that have since gone elsewhere, but some of these shows never got the chance to go to other platforms. So now with Netflix, Gendi has another chance to succeed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – Deadline