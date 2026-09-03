Carla Jeffery, Disney and Spider-Man TV Star, Dies at 33

Carla Jeffery, the actress known to Disney audiences as Bree in the Zombies franchise and to Marvel fans as the voice of Mania on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, has died at 33. Jeffery passed away on September 1, 2026, closing out a career that began in 2006 when she landed a role in the comedy Phat Girlz at age 12. Over the following two decades, Jeffery built a résumé of more than 30 credits across film, television, and animation, working steadily from childhood roles into a run of high-profile Disney franchises. Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, she became one of the more recognizable faces to emerge from the network’s recent teen programming era.

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“Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten,” Alexanders Talent Management wrote in a statement shared on Jeffery’s Instagram page. The agency, which had represented Jeffery since she was 12 years old, confirmed her death publicly on September 2, one day after she passed. Disney Entertainment Television also issued its own statement mourning the actress. “Her performances brought joy to millions,” the company said, crediting Jeffery’s ability to connect with audiences across her many Disney projects. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. Jeffery’s family has not released additional details, and neither Disney nor her representatives have commented further on the circumstances of her death. Alexanders Talent Management has also asked that Jeffery’s family be given privacy while they grieve.

Carla Jeffery Leaves Behind a Legacy Built Across Disney and Marvel

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

After her 2006 debut in Phat Girlz, Jeffrey spent years accumulating guest appearances on shows including Southland and American Vandal, along with a recurring part as Keysha Black on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Disney Channel became her home base through the 2010s, casting her as Jean in Good Luck Charlie, Margie in Shake It Up, and Karen in Best Friends Whenever. She also played Shira on the ABC comedy Suburgatory and appeared in Fox’s Scream Queens. Each of these roles built toward Bree, the loyal cheerleader best friend to Addison (Meg Donnelly), in the Zombies franchise.

Bree carried Jeffery through three feature films, Zombies in 2018, Zombies 2 in 2020, and Zombies 3 in 2022, before she reprised the role for the 2024 animated spinoff series. Around the same period, Jeffery crossed into the Marvel side of Disney’s business, voicing Mania in the Symbiote Sisters arc of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom alongside Meg Donnelly as Scream and Kylee Russell as Scorn. The role placed her inside the world of Spider-Man, Marvel’s biggest superhero ever. Across two decades, Jeffery moved between live-action and animation and between Disney’s family-friendly slate and Marvel’s superhero properties, establishing herself as a dependable presence in the studio’s ecosystem well before her death cut that trajectory short. Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends who now mourn the passing of the young star.