Cartoon Network to Air New ThunderCats Roar, Teen Titans Go, Ben 10, and More in April

Now that we are almost to April, Cartoon Network has officially shared some monthly programming highlights for the upcoming month. On the calendar every weekend for the channel are new episodes of shows like ThunderCats Roar, Teen Titans Go!, Craig of the Creek, and more. And it all kicks off with an all-day marathon of Apple & Onion on Wednesday, April 1st, beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET/PT and running through 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can check out all of the pertinent information, straight from Cartoon Network, below!

As noted above, new episodes of Craig of the Creek are set to return in April with two episodes each on April 18th and 25th — “Creek Daycare” and “Sugar Smugglers” on the former with “Tea Timer’s Ball” and “Sleepover at JP’s” on the latter. You can check out a sneak peek of those episodes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new episodes over the weekends of the various shows, listed by date, a new episode of Teen Titans Go! will also air on Friday, April 10th, at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Here’s how Cartoon Network describes the new episode, titled “Egg Hunt”:

“Robin still regrets not being able to find an Easter egg when he was a kid, so the Titans head to Gotham to solve this mystery.”

What do you think of Cartoon Network’s April lineup? Are you excited for more Craig of the Creek? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Keep reading to check out Cartoon Network’s weekend schedule for April! It’s worth noting that some of these may have appeared elsewhere, such as the CN App, prior to actually appearing on Cartoon Network live programming. You can also check out all of our previous coverage of Cartoon Network right here, should you be interested.

April 4th

Apple & Onion @ 9:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Petri” – Apple and Onion must get back to their apartment to put the lid on their petri dish.

Teen Titans Go @ 10:00 a.m. ET/PT

“Teen Titans Roar!” – The Titans are outraged when their favorite cartoon is rebooted so they come up with a plan to get this new show off the air.

ThunderCats Roar @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Mandora – The Evil Chaser” – Lion-O “accidentally” releases a whole space prison-full of criminals and winds up on the wrong side of the law.

“Dr. Dometome” – Lion-O is tasked with mapping the beaches of Third Earth, which leads to him somehow draining the oceans of all their water entirely.

April 5th

Bakugan: Battle Planet @ 6:30 a.m. ET/PT

“The Lady and the Queen/The AB’s Silver Screen Debut”

Transformers: Robots in Disguise @ 7:00 a.m. ET/PT

“The Trial/The Prisoner”

Ben 10 @ 10:00 a.m. ET/PT

“Digital Quality/Tim Buk-TV”

Power Players @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Freeze!/King Axel”

DC SuperHero Girls @ 4:00 p.m. ET/PT

“#AllAboutZee”

Unikitty! @ 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Sunken Treasure”

April 11th

Apple & Onion @ 9:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Floored” – Apple and Onion get lost beneath their floorboards and must find a way out.

“Election Day” – Apple runs for Mayor. Episode guest stars Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Clay Davis on HBO’s “The Wire”) as Mayor Naise.

ThunderCats Roar @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Mumm-Ra, the Ever-Living” – Every time Mumm-Ra gets ahold of a magic artifact to restore his powers, the ThunderCats just smash it and turn him into a dinky skeleton again. Until today that is, because Mumm-Ra just remembered he’s got the Ancient Spirits of Evil.

“Study Time” – Lion-O never pays attention during Tygra’s training sessions so when he’s asked to do a pop quiz on “sword magic” he accidentally opens a portal to the Astral Plane and releases the Nether Witch.

April 12th

Bakugan: Battle Planet @ 6:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Nice to Meet You, Bakugan!/Magnus”

Transformers: Robots in Disguise @ 7:00 a.m. ET/PT

“The Scientist/The Alliance”

Ben 10 @ 10:00 a.m. ET/PT

“Growing Up is Hard to Do/The Hex Factor”

Power Players @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“The Trojan Bear/Thirst for Power”

DC SuperHero Girls @ 4:00 p.m. ET/PT

“#TweenTitans”

Unikitty! @ 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Dawn of the Donut”

April 18th

Craig of the Creek @ 9:00 a.m. ET/PT

“Creek Daycare” -Craig and his sister, Jessica, try their hand at running the daycare at the creek.

“Sugar Smugglers”- Craig, Kelsey and JP become smugglers to sneak candy to kids in need.

Victor and Valentino @ 9:30 a.m. ET/PT

“The Guest” – Vic and Val blame each other for eating all the food in the kitchen and making a huge mess. However, they soon discover that a ghost is actually to blame. They enlist the help of Achi to unlock the world of spirits among them and kick the ghost out of their house!

“Ener-G-Shoes” – When Vic uses trickery to buy a pair of super cool sneakers from Maria Teresa’s yard sale, the shoes try to walk him to his demise as punishment.

Total Dramarama @ 10:00 a.m. ET/PT

“Pudding the Planet First” – After Chef says opposing viewpoints make the world more interesting and fun Izzy applies it in the worst way possible.

“Supply Mom” – When Chef’s mom becomes the supply teacher for a day Duncan replaces Chef’s to-do list with one of his own.

ThunderCats Roar @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Berserkers” – The Cats’ Lair is attacked by gold-loving robot pirates – the Berserkers! This is a good thing, really, since it means Lion-O and the ThunderKittens can ditch their chores and fight robo-pirates instead. Just don’t tell Tygra!

“Jaga History” – Freed from the Astral Plane, Jaga – ghost of the ThunderCats mentor – is now free to visit the Cats’ Lair. Which means he can finally tell them why Thundera, their home world, exploded.

April 19th

Bakugan: Battle Planet @ 6:30 a.m. ET/PT

“The Bakugan Battle League/The Ancient Elder”

Transformers: Robots in Disguise @ 7:00 a.m. ET/PT

“The Judge”

Power Players @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Party On/Bringing Up Baby”

DC SuperHero Girls @ 4:00 p.m. ET/PT

“#EmperorPenguin”

Unikitty! @ 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

“P.L.O.T. Device 2: Beyond the Bored Dome”

April 25th

“Craig of the Creek”| 9:00 a.m. ET/PT



“Tea Timer’s Ball” – The Tea Timers throw a dance and invite everyone in the creek. Craig believes it’s solely to prank him, while Kelsey deals with an unwanted admirer.

“Sleepover at JP’s” – JP invites his friends over for a sleepover, but it happens to be on the night of a huge game of Flashlight Tag in the creek!



“Victor and Valentino” | 9:30 a.m. ET/PT



“La Cucarachita” – When Vic’s beloved pet cockroach dies, Vic turns to Charlene’s dark magic to bring her back to life.

“Lords of Ghost Town” – When Victor and Valentino recruit a ghost to scare away a bully, they end up messing with the realm of the dead, which has disastrous consequences.



“Total Dramarama”| 10:00 a.m. ET/PT



“Mooshy Phon Phons” – After eating Chef’s extremely rare and expensive chocolates Courtney drags Owen, Izzy and Beth all the way to the Norberian Alps of Fruffenberg to replace them.

“Student Becomes the Teacher” – Chef is knocked unconscious right before a School Board Evaluator shows up for a big review. Now Owen has to fill in so Chef doesn’t lose his Teaching License and to ensure the kids earn the pony ride Chef promised for good behavior.



“ThunderCats Roar”| 10:30 a.m. ET/PT



“Barbastella” – While flying with his new invention, Panthro hits it off with a new friend – Barbastella, the Queen of the Bats.

“Adopt a Jackal” – After a battle with the Mutants, Jackalman gets confused and accidentally returns to the Cats’ Lair with the Thundercats.

April 26th

Bakugan: Battle Planet @ 6:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Bakugan Wynton/The Boy from Brazil”

Transformers: Robots in Disguise @ 7:00 a.m. ET/PT

“The End of the Universe”

Power Players @ 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

“Stretched Too Thin/From Below”

DC SuperHero Girls @ 4:00 p.m. ET/PT

“#BreakingNews”

Unikitty! @ 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The New Nemesis”