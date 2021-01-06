Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Prodigal Son On FOX

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of Prodigal Son, Fox's hit serial-killer procedural series. The show made the official casting reveal on social media, with a Twitter post reading, "The cast of #ProdigalSon just got a new member... ready for it?" According to TV Line, Catherine Zeta-Jones is slated to appear in the latter half of Prodigal Son season 2, in the pivotal role of "Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD." The site goes on to tease a storyline where Jone's Dr. Capshaw delights in torturing serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Martin Sheen) with janitorial tasks - until something else develops between the two...

"An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen," Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX told TV Line. "I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season 1."

If you haven't been watching, the synopsis for Prodigal Son is below. The show stars Tom Payne (The Walking Dead), Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, and Halston Sage. Season 2 has also added Smash's Christian Borle and Law & Order: SUV's Michael Potts to season 2 in recurring roles.

Prodigal Son centers on Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), whose father, Martin Whitly (Martin Sheen), is the infamous serial killer known as "The Surgeon". As a child, Malcolm was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father, and has not seen his father in ten years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler with the FBI (until he was fired) and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Malcolm is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly's methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

Prodigal Son earned an average of 3-4 million viewers across its season 1 arc, scoring an average range of .7 to .9 in the key 18-49 demo. More importantly, however, Prodigal Son managed to generate sufficient social media buzz with its core mysteries and surprising twists. The show struck just the right balance of dark serial killer intrigue, pulpy family drama, familiar detective mystery procedural format, all led by a kinetic performance by Tom Payne, and a scenery-chewing menace from Martin Sheen. Season 1 ended with the shocking revelation that the Whitly family has a second killer in its ranks, while Dr. Whitly has a new hell to face in his prison stay - with Catherine Zeta-Jones set to be the next devil he has to face.

Prodigal Son will return for season 2 in 2021.