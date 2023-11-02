CBS Removes New Gameshow From Lineup Less Than One Month After Debut

CBS has removed one of its new gameshows from the programming lineup, less than a month after it first premiered!

If you are (one of the few) looking for Loteria Loca on your TV screen – don't bother, it's gone. Loteria Loca has been airing on CBS in the Monday 9pm primetime slot since October 2nd, but never managed to generate big ratings despite being placed between two popular brand names: The Price Is Right at Night (8pm) and a rerun of NCIS (10pm). It's not hard to understand why the show struggled: the NFL's Monday Night Football game remains the dominant piece of broadcast content on Monday nights, making it a hard bet for anything but syndicated reruns to find value there.

Loteria Loca was originally slated to jump time slots, moving up to 8pm on Monday, November 13th, creating a two-hour block afterward for NCIS reruns (9pm-11pm). In the revised plan, Loteria Loca has been pulled from the schedule starting on Monday, November 6th, and CBS will fill the gap with a three-hour block of NCIS reruns on November 6th and 13th, as means of promoting the new series NCIS: Sydney, which premieres on Tuesday, November 14th. Since NCIS: Sydney is a rare piece of new content that hasn't been barred from US audiences by the SAG-AFTRA strike, CBS is keen to give it all the support it needs.

There is no word on what will happen with The Price Is Right at Night, which is obviously also being replaced by NCIS reruns.

What Is Loteria Loca About?

(Photo: CBS)

LoterÍa Loca is a wildly entertaining, action-packed new series based on the traditional Mexican game of chance akin to Bingo, that millions of Americans play every week. Hosted by Jaime Camil, with co-host and bandleader Shiela E., each episode features two players going head-to-head choosing cards that can either add up to big prizes or reveal wild challenges. Each first-place player moves on to compete for the ultimate cash prize.

How Can I Watch Loteria Loca?

Loteria Loca isn't airing on CBS anymore, but episodes are still streaming on CBS.com and Paramount+.

What Is NCIS: Sydney About?

(Photo: CBS)