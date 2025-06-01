7 Characters the Arrowverse Just Forgot About

Despite having quality issues, the Arrowverse is a massive success story. It takes a single show about a man who uses a bow and arrow to fight crime and uses it to create a sprawling franchise full of great characters. In fact, some Arrowverse figures become so popular that they get their own spinoffs, such as Legends of Tomorrow, which brings a group of side characters together and asks them to save the timeline from destruction. And most of the heroes and villains that stay on their original shows don’t get the short end of the stick, either, getting full arcs across many seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, not every character that appears on The CW’s Arrowverse reaches their full potential. Some of them make a splash, only for the franchise to cut ties and never really mention them again.

1) Wildcat

Laurel Lance tries to follow in her friends’ footsteps and become a vigilante in Arrow Season 3. To help with her career move, she seeks out the help of Ted Grant, a retired hero who trains people at his gym. Grant shows Laurel the ropes and even dons his Wildcat moniker once again when Brick threatens Star City, but he takes a beating toward the end of the season and never returns.

2) Patty Spivot

While Barry Allen is in love with Iris West when The Flash kicks off, she’s not ready for a relationship with him until later in the show. In the meantime, Barry has a fling with Patty Spivot, another member of the Central City Police Department. The two grow very close, and Patty even considers getting serious with Barry. However, Barry’s reluctance to tell Patty about his life as the Flash makes her leave Central City behind for good.

3) Artemis

Oliver Queen puts together a new team in Arrow Season 5 that consists of himself, John Diggle, Felicity Smoak, Ragman, Wild Dog, Mister Terrific, the new Black Canary, and Artemis, who has a grudge against her new boss. Eventually, Artemis reveals her true colors and teams up with Prometheus to terrorize Team Arrow. However, her choice comes back to haunt her when the show leaves her fate up in the air after the destruction of Lian Yu.

4) Jesse Quick

Barry has some great allies, but the different versions of Harrison Wells stand out. Earth-2 Wells becomes a vital member of Team Flash and even brings his daughter, Jesse, into the fold. She becomes a speedster at the same time as Wally West and returns to her planet to be a hero. However, despite returning to Earth-2, the show just drops her character after that, not even mentioning her status after the universes merge in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Given the fate of Earth-2 in that event, it’s fair to assume that Jesse also perished, but the Arrowverse never really addresses it quite the same way they address the fate of her father, Harry Wells.

5) Hawkgirl

Kendra Saunders starts out as a side character on The Flash, working at a coffee shop and hitting it off with Cisco Ramon. It soon comes to light that she’s actually Hawkgirl, and Carter Hall, aka Hawkman, is looking for her. Their story continues in Legends of Tomorrow Season 1, with Vandal Savage’s pursuit of them being the focus. The Arrowverse drops both characters after that, though, choosing to focus on the other people who call the Waverider home.

6) Vixen

Mari McCabe, aka Vixen, makes her Arrowverse debut in a web series before making the jump to live-action and appearing in a single episode of Arrow. She helps Oliver in his battle against Damien Darhk using her magical prowess, but after she leaves the show, she never comes back. The character’s grandmother, Amaya, joins the Legends and changes the past so her granddaughter never becomes a hero.

7) Huntress

Oliver isn’t the only vigilante who likes to use arrows in the Arrowverse. He meets Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress, in the early seasons of Arrow and guides her through her problems with her father. The two even give a relationship a shot for a short time. Sadly, things go south, and Helena eventually leaves town and doesn’t stay in contact with her friends on Team Arrow.

The Arrowverse shows are streaming on Netflix.

Did you remember the Arrowverse characters on this list? Who else do you think deserves a spot? Let us know in the comments below!