Charmed: "Someone's Gonna Die" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Someone's Going to Die," the January 31 episode of Charmed. Like most other shows on The CW, Charmed ended its season on an uncertain note, since its planned finale did not get a chance to film before production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March. Its season finale aired last week, with Julian promising his magic-hating aunt that he would bring her Macy. At the end of season one, the Charmed Ones had to fake their deaths and move to "Safe Space," a magic-friendly office park-type community in another city. By the end of season two, Safe Space was...well, unsafe.

That sets us up for another likely major status quo change...y'know -- once the planned season two finale finally airs. After a season without a girlfriend (for the most part, at least), Mel will apparently be facing questions about finding the love of her life in season three, kind of like Macy did this time around. Will her love interest turn out to be a bad guy too?

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

"Someone's Going to Die " — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) TRUST ISSUES – The Destruction of the Sisterhood looms large as the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) face down The Faction. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy are divided over a potential ally – Julian (guest star Eric Balfour). Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Carrie Williams.

"Someone's Going to Die" will air on January 31, 2021, at 9 p.m ET/PT on The CW.