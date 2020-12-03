Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

Sadly, the story of a teenage witch named Sabrina is coming to an end. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for its fourth installment on December 31st, and it will mark the final batch of episodes released in the series. Netflix decided not to move forward with Season 5, but at least the series will be getting a chance to wrap things up. While there are still a few weeks left until the final episodes of Sabrina arrive on the streaming service, Netflix has released the full trailer for the new season.

This new installment consists of eight episodes and follows the horrors that unfold after The Eldritch Terrors arrive in Greendale. The Coven and The Fright Club fight side-by-side to save the town, and all of humanity. You can watch the full trailer above.

The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa acts as showrunner and executive producer for Chilling Adventure of Sabrina. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 arrives on Netflix on December 31st.