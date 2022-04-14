Christopher Lloyd to Reprise Lou Role on The Conners

Christopher Lloyd is an iconic actor known best for playing Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, but his filmography is quite vast, with 240 acting credits to his name. The star has appeared on many television shows throughout his career ranging from Cheers to Psych, and he appeared on the revived Roseanne before it became The Conners back in 2018. In the episode, Lloyd played Lou, Beverly’s (Estelle Parsons) new boyfriend. In the upcoming episode, Lou is now Mark’s (Ames McNamara) “combative contrabassoon teacher.” According to Deadline, Lloyd will be making his return to the spin-off series on May 4th.

ABC has revealed the episode is titled “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” and will see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) as she struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she re-evaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision.” The episode will see Lloyd’s character “butts heads with Mark” and when Dan (John Goodman) steps in, they “realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.” You can check out an image of Lloyd with Goodman in the tweet below:

Lloyd may be 83-years-old, but the actor is currently thriving more than ever in Hollywood. Just this week, it was announced that he’ll be starring in a movie about Spirit Halloween alongside Rachael Leigh Cook. Fans are also exciting that the star will be joining the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is expected to premiere later this year. While the character Lloyd is playing is currently under wraps, the report describes it as a guest star role. His recent filmography includes Nobody, which could be getting a sequel. Lloyd has also made appearances as a live-action version of Rick Sanchez, the Rick and Morty character inspired by Doc Brown.

“I thought that maybe if Rick and Morty are out there in space somewhere and accidentally Doc and Marty are out there they could somehow meet,” Lloyd said of the two franchises crossing over in a recent interview with The Illuminerdi. “[T]hat could be a good story. Where does it go from there? You know, ’cause I think that those are four characters that would be fun to watch and good writing.”

In addition to his acting roles, Lloyd also appeared in a fun Daylight Savings Time PSA alongside Marvel stars, Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. You can check that out HERE.

The Connors airs Wednesday nights at 9 PM EST.