10 Best Sitcoms You Didn’t Know Were Streaming on Peacock

There are so many streaming services that it’s hard to keep up, so a service like Peacock can get lost in the shuffle. Each has its own fleet of amazing original content that dominates the conversation for months. However, when new movies and shows aren’t coming out, it’s time to look at what older projects the platforms house. Typically, there is a good selection of classic movies that can fill in a blind spot or drama series that are worth a weekend-long binge. The most appealing kind of project, though, is a sitcom that’s been off the air for years but still never fails to induce laughter with its brand of humor.

Peacock is the first streaming service to head to when looking for a sitcom because it carries some of the heavy hitters, including The Office and Parks and Recreation. But once those are off the to-do list, it’s a great opportunity to dive into the other solid comedy shows on NBCUniversal’s platform.

1) Everybody Hates Chris

Before the story continues in animated form, Peacock offers the opportunity to binge all four seasons of Everybody Hates Chris, which is loosely based on comedian Chris Rock’s childhood in New York City. The series features a young Tyler James Williams (now crushing it on Abbott Elementary) at the helm as his character deals with frugal parents, annoying siblings, and so much more.

2) The Middle

While Modern Family gets a lot of love as the best sitcom about a family navigating life, The Middle gives it a run for its money. During its nine-season run, Mike and Frankie Heck struggle to pay the bills while also trying to provide for their children, Sue, Brick, and Axl. All three kids have their fair share of quirks, especially Brick, who’s become a bit of a meme in recent years.

3) The Office (UK)

The American version of The Office takes Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s idea about a sitcom set in a workplace to the next level, but the original show still has a lot to offer. Only having two seasons, it’s worth binge-watching to find the similarities between the British characters and their American counterparts and the things that are different.

4) Community

Community is the little sitcom that could because it fought off cancellation numerous times to reach its intended six seasons. The movie is also on the way, with NBCUniversal planning to release it on Peacock at some point in the future. All that means is there’s never been a better time to see what hijinks the study group gets up to while attending Greendale Community College.

5) Scrubs

No sitcom takes advantage of the thin line between comedy and emotion like Scrubs. Set in a hospital that never seems to catch a break, the series follows J.D. and his friends as they navigate their careers and love lives. Scrubs overstays its welcome every so slightly, but the ninth season doesn’t ruin all the goodwill the show earns over its first eight.

6) New Girl

New Girl never gets mentioned alongside the other great sitcoms of the 2010s. It might be due to a lack of star power, but it’s hard to find a better group of characters than the one that lives in Apartment 4D. Jess and the gang always end up in the wildest situations but never fail to find the humor in them, even when it seems impossible.

7) That ’70s Show

It’s not a great sign when a sitcom lands a sequel on Netflix that gets canceled after two seasons, but That ’70s Show shouldn’t be judged by its successor’s failures. It’s a great comedy that features some of Hollywood’s most notable names, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace, early in their career. Debra Jo Rupp’s Kitty and Kurtwood Smith’s Red are the standouts, though, showing what life was like as parents in the ’70s.

8) King of Queens

Before Kevin James helped Adam Sandler take his movies to new heights, he played delivery driver Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens for 9 seasons. While Doug is like a lot of sitcom husbands, failing to keep his wife happy, Leah Remini’s Carrie doesn’t let his antics slide, which keeps the show fresh, especially in its later seasons.

9) George Lopez

One person is responsible for an entire generation knowing the words to “Low Rider” by War: George Lopez. The comedian’s sitcom is streaming on Peacock, and with his latest NBC comedy, Lopez vs. Lopez, getting the ax, it’s a good time to revisit it. George Lopez follows a man just trying to do right by his family, even when they have it out for him.

10) Two and a Half Men

Charlie Sheen’s very public exit from Two and a Half Men gives the show a bad rap. After all, the seasons that feature Kutcher in Sheen’s place are the weakest. However, there’s still plenty to enjoy in the earlier outings, especially when it involves Alan screwing over his brother by overstaying his welcome at his beach house or bringing his son, Jake, where he doesn’t belong.

Have you watched all of these Peacock sitcoms? Which shows streaming on the platform deserve a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments below!