Circuit Breakers Sci-Fi Anthology Series Gets Trailer From Apple TV+

The sci-fi genre has often afforded opportunities for TV series to explore outlandish concepts in anthology formats, as projects like Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone, and Amazing Stories showcase the darker side of the genre, with Apple TV+'s new series Circuit Breakers taking a similar storytelling structure but exploring it in a slightly different way. The new series aims to focus on younger characters and situations they would be more likely to encounter, making for a family-friendly experience that not only offers compelling adventures, but also will spark conversations. Check out the trailer for Circuit Breakers below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on November 11th.

Per press release, "Circuit Breakers is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up. The series was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season including the pilot. Circuit Breakers is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media's Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures' Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.

"Each installment of Circuit Breakers features a sci-fi twist on kid-relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The gripping trailer highlights the seven distinct stories with cast including Callan Farris (Grimcutty), Nathaniel Buescher (APB), Veda Cienfuegos (Undone), Cole Keriazakos (Southside), Maz Jobrani (Immigrant), Cale Ferrin (Endlings), Quincy Kirkwood (Y: The Last Man), Arielle Halili (Less Than Kosher), Gavin MacIver-Wright (Odd Squad: Mobile Unit), Khiyla Aynne (13: The Musical), Maya McNair (Clarice), and more.

"The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series El Deafo, critically acclaimed Amber Brown created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections Best Foot Forward, Duck & Goose, Surfside Girls, and Life By Ella. The impressive all-ages offerings also include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series Stillwater, Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers, new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including The Snoopy Show, as well as Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series Jane, a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute."

Circuit Breakers premieres on Apple TV+ on November 11th.

