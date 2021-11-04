Clerks III Director Kevin Smith Celebrates Being a Jeopardy Question

Kevin Smith’s first film was Clerks, which was released back in 1994, and the director went on to helm Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and much more. Back in 2019, Smith directed Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but it was released in a unique way. The movie was originally released as a two-night only Fathom Events screening and then Smith and Jason Mewes took the film on tour with the “Reboot Roadshow.” Smith was very open about the movie’s earnings, which actually beat some impressive box office records. It appears the success of Smith’s roadshow hasn’t been forgotten by those who count. In fact, it was recently mentioned on Jeopardy!.

“I’m just touched that the Reboot Roadshow was remembered enough to be a question on @Jeopardy tonight, let alone the fact that the contestant got it right! As a kid, I would’ve been shocked & delighted to hear someone on TV say my name. As an adult, it’s equally as awesome,” Smit wrote. You can check out the Jeopardy! clip below:

https://twitter.com/ThatKevinSmith/status/1456042762336415750?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot wasn’t the last Smith movie to feature many of his longstanding characters. Smith recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Clerks III, and he revealed in September that the first cut of the film is complete, but shared recently that he will soon begin some reshoots. Since production for the movie began, Smith has teased a lot of connections to the original Clerks. Fans should expect to see the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as some classic locations and original costume pieces.

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

Clerks III is expected to be released sometime in 2022.