Cobra Kai Creators Have Discussed Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce Appearing on the Show

Many of the popular characters from the Karate Kid film franchise have made their way to Cobra Kai over the course of the show's three seasons. In addition to Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, the show has welcomed back characters like John Kreese, Bobby, and Lucille. The Season 3 trailer revealed the returns of Kumiko and Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II. There have even been hints that Elisabeth Shue's Ali coming back into the mix. It appears that every character in Karate Kid lore can return in Cobra Kai, including Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce, the main protagonist in The Next Karate Kid.

Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi returned for a fourth Karate Kid film in 1994, where he took on a new student, who was played by Swank. Since she wasn't in the same films as Daniel LaRusso, many fans have wondered if it would make sense to bring her into Cobra Kai. Co-creator Josh Hurwitz recently spoke with CinemaBlend about the possibility of Julie joining the show at some point, revealing that there have been discussions about the character behind-the-scenes.

"In our writers’ room we speak about literally every character that has appeared in the Miyagi-verse, so it’s obvious that we’ve spoken about Julie Pierce," Hurwitz said. "As to whether or not she’ll return to the series, that’s something you’ll just have to wait to find out."

The major difference between Julie Pierce and all of the other Karate Kid characters that have returned in Cobra Kai, is that Julie was never a part of Daniel and Johnny's story. Neither of the main Cobra Kai characters ever interacted with Julie on-screen. However, the influence of Mr. Miyagi looms large over all of Cobra Kai, so anyone associated with him has a pretty easy bridge into the story of the series.

According to Hurwitz, any character that had a relationship with Miyagi is officially canon to Cobra Kai, making them eligible to appear.

"We always say that our show takes place in the Miyagi-verse...in our minds, any story in which Mr. Miyagi was a character, with Pat Morita playing Mr. Miyagi I should say, is canon to our world," he explained. "The Next Karate Kid is a part of our universe. We believe that the events of that movie happened...In terms of that movie, it has its pluses and minuses. One of the things that’s really special about it is it's very early work for Hilary Swank and she’s gone on to be one of the great actors in Hollywood. Her performance is great in that movie and her chemistry with Pat Morita is fantastic."

It seems like an appearance by Julie on Cobra Kai could totally happen, but that doesn't mean that it's a sure thing. Hilary Swank would need to agree to the part and have availability during filming, in addition to the writers finding the right way to introduce her into the story.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

