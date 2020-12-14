Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date and What You Need to Know

Once we get through the holidays, the next season of Cobra Kai will be upon us. Shortly after the New Year, fans of the Karate Kid can head back to the dojo on January 8th as Netflix begins streaming the show's entire third season then. Earlier this summer, Netflix acquired the spin-off from YouTube and made the first two seasons immediately available to stream. The third season was completed with the first two and Netflix has since been waiting for the right time to release that. It's already been renewed for a fourth season, which will be produced by Netflix.

Netflix has already officially released the trailer for the show's third outing, showing the return of beloved characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Earlier this year, ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely spoke with the latter, who compared the third season to a massive displayed of fireworks.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

The actor added, "Well, I could tell you this much. I mean, the end of Season 2 is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together. There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, Season 3 is fireworks. And I think it's Season 1 and 2 combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot and it's gonna be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now too, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get Season 3 ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Cobra Kai Season Three premieres on Netflix on January 8th.

Have you been a fan of the Karate Kid continuation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!