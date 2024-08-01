Cobra Kai Team Eager to Develop Mr. Miyagi Prequel Series

The first part of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season was released on Netflix this month, and the final episodes are set to hit the streamer in November. The show’s creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have opened up about the series coming to an end, and recently told ComicBook that they plan to end things in “satisfying and some unexpected ways.” In the past, the creators have also teased potential spinoff ideas, and they recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the are interested in developing a prequel series about Mr. Miyagi, the beloved character from the original Karate Kid films who was played by the late Pat Morita.

“We think about spinoffs with Cobra Kai all the time,” Schlossberg shared. “Cobra Kai itself is, in a way, a spinoff of The Karate Kid. We took the bully from The Karate Kid, we took that branch and created our own tree out of it, and we feel like we could do that with any of the characters on the show. We definitely thought about that as we’re tying things up with all the characters. We think about the fun of following them in their futures and in, addition, we think about the past.”

“It is one of the reasons why we did the Miyagi box story this season,” he continued. “It opens up all these questions about Mr. Miyagi and what his life was like, and that’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a while. We’ve talked to Robert Mark Kamen, the writer of the original Karate Kid who based this whole movie off his sensei who studied Okinawan karate; we’ve been talking about all this Miyagi backstory with him, which helped us with season six stuff. Now that we’re done, we can actually start getting into this stuff. We’ve just been focused on Cobra Kai and finishing it off. And right now, we’re in the process of editing the last couple episodes. Once that’s done, we’ll hopefully have some exciting things…”

“I would say that we definitely want to do that and have been talking about that,” he added of a Mr. Miyagi prequel. “But the focus has been on Cobra Kai. As we’re finishing that up, we’ll see exactly what path we take in terms of spinoffs, but it is definitely something that we’ve been wanting to do. It’s just that we want to wait until we get finished with Cobra Kai first before we get into that.”

The final episodes of Cobra Kai are set to be released on Netflix on November 15th.