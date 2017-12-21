Cole Sprouse Gives Update on Jughead’s Sister Jellybean on ‘Riverdale’

Riverdale standout Cole Sprouse is as eager as anybody else to meet Jellybean Jones, Jughead‘s little sister, and during a recent interview, he was dropping cryptic hints about the character.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Sweetwater Secrets aftershow, Sprouse (who plays Jughead) said that he did not have a real update, but that there was plenty of potential to torture Jughead with “tormented” family drama.

“We don’t know anything about Jellybean just yet,” he told ET’s Leanne Aguilera. “This is one of those dilemmas that I think we face because we have such a massive ensemble of characters. And often times I think some characters deserve more justice narratively than what we’re able to provide in the first nine episodes. So the introduction of additional characters is kind of a dilemma that we have because it means possibly less screen time for characters who already haven’t got enough.”

This is similar to what he has said in the past when quizzed about his mom and sister. Poor Jughead, the self-styled loner, has always been without the Jones women and as a result Sprouse has been answering questions like these since the show debuted.

Of course, sometimes there are even odder questions; last season, there were frequent inquiries about Jughead’s dog Hot Dog (who appeared in the season 1 finale) and during a recent set visit, KSite’s Craig Byrne joked with Sprouse about finding an actor to play Jughead’s identical cousin Souphead.

“I wouldn’t know anybody who could do that,” joked Sprouse, who rose to fame as a child playing one of a pair of twins alongside his identical twin brother Dylan.

Riverdale returns on January 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.