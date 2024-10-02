Colin Farrell TV Series Gets Season 2 Renewal

Thanks to the current release of HBO's The Penguin, Colin Farrell has been back on our television screens — and it looks like he isn't leaving anytime soon. On Wednesday, it was announced that Apple TV+ has renewed Sugar for a forthcoming second season. The series, which stars Farrell as Detective John Sugar, premiered its first season earlier this year to great critical acclaim.

"Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of 'Sugar,' with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, echoed. "Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can't-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two."

What Is Sugar About?

Sugar follows John Sugar, a private investigator recruited by a wealthy movie producer to investigate the disappearance of his granddaughter. In addition to Farrell, Season 1 of the series starred Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell.

"It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace Sugar, and we are thrilled to return for a second season," executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg said in a statement. "We're so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can't wait to get John Sugar back on the case."

What Will Sugar Season 2 Be About?

According to Apple TV+, season two of Sugar will see Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing person's case, as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister. As fans who have seen the first season of the series know, that will surely build upon the surprising twist that Sugar is secretly a space alien.

"I think it would be an opportunity to continue Sugar to figure out where he fits into planet Earth because he was here on a mission in season 1 and he was part of a community of people like him in season 1," Kinberg told Den of Geek in a recent interview. "Now he does not have a stated mission from his community, he has the mystery of wanting to figure out his family. He does not have a mystery to solve nor a larger question about the human species to solve for his own species. The second season would really go from "Who are these people and who are we in relation to them" to something a bit more personal, like "How do I find my place, my home, and my people down here?" While the mystery for him would be more personal and we'd want to find a new mystery for him to solve as a detective, it would be an even more intimate season because he'd really be alone. He'd have no, at least what he thought to be, protectors down here."

Will The Penguin Get a Season 2?

At the moment, The Penguin has not been renewed for a sophomore season, with many assuming that Farrell will instead reprise his role in 2026's The Batman Part II and further installments of the saga.

"I don't know, man," Farrell said of Season 2 in a recent interview. "Don't get me wrong — I loved it — but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was bitching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f---ing wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had 'grumpy gratitude.'"