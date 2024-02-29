Constellation: Director Michelle McLaren Knew Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks Would Be Perfect for Apple TV+ Series

Michelle McLaren told ComicBook.com that she knew almost immediately that Jonathan Banks would be great in his dual Constellation roles. The director, who helmed all of Constellation, had previously worked with Banks on his career-defining turn as Mike Ehrmantraut on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul -- but it wasn't seeing a version of Mike that led her to believe in Banks, but something completely different. In McLaren's view, Banks would have been interested in the roles of Henry and Bud in part because it's so wildly different from the kind of roles he has been playing since he became known for Breaking Bad.

In the Apple TV+ series, which debuted last week, the world has changed around Jo (Noomi Rapace), and she has to make sense of it. Needless to say the flexible nature of that reality plays into the dual roles played by Banks.

"The thing I know about Jonathan Banks is, Jonathan can do anything if he wants to do it, and so it's really about, would Jonathan like this part?" McLaren told ComicBook.com. "And when I read it, I thought that he'd love it because it's different from what he's played recently, and also it's playing two different characters. And so I hoped that Jonathan would love it, and he said yes in less than 24 hours once we sent him the script. It's awesome working with Jonathan; he's got the energy of a 20-year-old and he always swings for the fences, and he's great to have on set."

Here's the official synopsis for the show:

When a fatal accident occurs on board the International Space Station, a lone astronaut makes the heroic journey back to Earth, only to discover key pieces of her life -- including her young daughter -- have changed.



Constellation premiered globally on Wednesday, February 21stwith the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27th on Apple TV+.