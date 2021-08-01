Courage the Cowardly Dog Star Thea White Dies at 81

✖

Today, the Cartoon Network fandom is taking time to mourn the loss of a beautiful soul. Thea White, the actress who voiced Muriel on Courage the Cowardly Dog, has passed away. She had just turned 81 back in June.

The information was posted to Facebook by John Zitzner who shared a video of White shortly before her death. The clip, which was taken on July 25, came ahead of White's death on July 30 at 11:05 am. No cause of death has been shared, but Zitzner did note in their post that White had just had a surgery on July 28.

As you can see here, White is awfully cheerful in this video as she says hello to family. "Thanks to Susan Bookshar for recording this last Sunday, July 25 some 5 days after her first surgery. Wishing her family good times as some of us were in Chautauqua for a few days, contemplating she would join us later in the week. Her last breath was Friday July 30 at 11:05 am. 2 days after her second surgery," Zitzner.

For those who are unfamiliar with White, the actress is known for her work on Courage the Cowardly Dog. The actress, who was born in June 1940, grew up loving theater in New Jersey. She took that passion to the next level by studying at an acting academy, and she did various performances on Broadway. After taking a brief leave to celebrate her marriage, White returned to acting when she was offered the role of Muriel. She voiced the lady from 1999 to 2002 when the show ended. And most recently, White returned to the role in 2021 for Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Our thoughts are with White's loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.