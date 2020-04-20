Criminal Minds Fans Love Wholesome Viral Clip of Mandy Patinkin
When a celebrity starts to trend on Twitter, oftentimes it's nerve-racking to make the leap and click that link. That's why Twitter was sent into a furor Sunday afternoon when Mandy Patinkin started trending. Luckily for fans of Criminal Minds or The Princess Bride, Patinkin is alive and well. And he's totally not "cancelled" as they say nowadays; quite the opposite, really. The actor has gone viral for his incredibly heartwarming and wholesome response during an interview nearly a decade ago.
cleansing your timeline with this Mandy Patinkin clip from 2012 when the interviewer's wife went into labor pic.twitter.com/jrAoAwjFK4— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) April 19, 2020
While getting interviewed live on-air, one of the anchors had to dip out in the middle of the interview as his wife had gone into labor at a local hospital. Instead of continuing to talk about himself and the projects he was supposed to promote, Patinkin then uses the rest of the interview to share his excitement for the anchor in the most adorable way.
See what Criminal Minds fans are saying below:
Protect Him At All Costs
Protect Mandy Patinkin at all costs. https://t.co/5XGpLSGLpe— Caroline Hawthorne (@CaroltheComic) April 19, 2020
Thank You!
I had no idea how much I needed to see this at this very moment. Thank you Mandy Patinkin (of 2012) for reminding all of us to be here, with joy and love for others and awe for each moment. https://t.co/eyDlJLHbuv— Rabbi Emily Cohen (@ThatRabbiCohen) April 20, 2020
Such A Delight
Mandy Patinkin has been a calming and steady presence in my life since The Princess Bride
So glad he’s trending for being a delight pic.twitter.com/OJqRbSkQ7C— blackness everdeen 🐺 (@traceyecorder) April 20, 2020
Overall Comfort
few men on this planet are as comforting as Mandy Patinkin https://t.co/UmgN7lMjYC— authentic frontier gibberish (@JScognamillo) April 19, 2020
We're Having A Baby!
All I’ve ever wanted to hear is Mandy Patinkin gleefully shouting “We’re having a baby!” 😭☺️❤️ https://t.co/ANabk2dtrs— Kayleigh Adams (@kayleightaylor_) April 20, 2020
The Only Response You Need
this clip of Mandy Patinkin will be my response to all inquiries for the foreseeable future. thank you. pic.twitter.com/Y8d4SQ8RDG— fuck it! goblin brain (@spookyfoxxo) April 19, 2020
National Treasure
Mandy Patinkin is a pure soul, and should be considered a national treasure.
He is also looking for the man who killed his father. He has six fingers on his right hand. https://t.co/HKkrWEdePe— Jason Boyd (@JasonBoydWrites) April 20, 2020
Best Still Ever
Mandy Patinkin’s Face 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cBxxvDuR7y— Rob’em, Steve-Dave! 🐜🤗🐱 (@askmerob) April 20, 2020
Cover photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
