Critics Choice Awards 2021 Postponed

✖

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. This all comes after the 2021 Oscars pushed their ceremony back to April 25th. Now, the CCA’s will take place on March 7th. Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California will still play host to the event honoring television and film projects. Take Diggs is scheduled to host for the third consecutive year on The CW. Critics Choice becomes the latest of the big awards shows to have their plans thrown into a bit of a cluster by the pandemic. Despite the Oscars and other awards programs being months away, it is hard to forecast what the world will look like then. In order to help mitigate those risks, the sliding schedules end up becoming necessary.

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin told the press. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

The Critics Choice Association is still holding the Real TV Awards later this month on the 29th. The described the show for people who might not have caught it last year:

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were conceived last year when the CCA (then known as the Broadcast Television Journalists Association) and NPACT joined forces to create a large-scale awards platform dedicated to giving the robust, ever-evolving unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.

Who doesn’t love reality TV?

The #CriticsChoice Association will celebrate the best in reality television on June 29th. #NewNormalWithNatasha talks to Critics Choice Association Members about the nominations for the 2nd Annual #RealTVAwards.https://t.co/sH9YrLcysa — Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) June 18, 2020

Shows are eligible for nomination if at least six (6) episodes premiered between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to at least 50% of the total potential U.S. television market.

The Critics Choice Association will monitor all awards submissions and select the nominees in all competitive categories. NPACT will lead the selection of non-competitive discretionary awards. A blue-ribbon nominating committee made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming will determine the nominees. Winners will be chosen by a vote of the CCA membership and announced at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Do you think any of these award shows will make their targeted dates? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Critics’ Choice Awards

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.