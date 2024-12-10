Crocs Preps For Squid Game Season 2 With a Bloody Tracksuit Clog

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Season 2 of Squid Game is promising bigger stakes and bloodier games when it arrives on Netflix December 26th. Clearly, having comfortable footwear will be key for victory, so Crocs has delivered with a new take on their Classic Clog. It features an all-over Squid Game tracksuit print with Seong Gi-hun’s player ID #456 on the ankle strap. Extra touches on the design include blood splatters and the option to include Jibbitz charms like the homicidal doll, Young-hee, dalgona cookie, Pink Soldier mask, and more.

You can order the new Squid Game Classic Clogs here at the Crocs website in men’s and women’s sizes priced at $69.99. A 5-pack of Jibbitz charms is also available via that link priced at $19.99. Info about Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix can be found below.

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Squid Game Season 2 will be hitting Netflix worldwide beginning on December 26th. Hwang Dong-hyuk returns from the first season to write and direct Season 2, alongside returning stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-Hun, Lee Byung-Hun as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-Ho, and Gong Yoo as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games. New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

Squid Game Season 2 will then lead directly into a third and final season of the series releasing with Netflix some time in 2025. It’s yet to be announced how many episodes this new season will be when it hits, but Netflix teases the new season as such, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Why Is Squid Game Ending?

As for why Squid Game is coming to an end after three seasons, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he felt like the story was coming to its natural end while writing Season 3, “When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale,” Dong-hyuk stated. “I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”